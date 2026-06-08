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Key Takeaways Diversification is losing its effectiveness because modern crises hit almost all industries simultaneously, making broad portfolios more of a burden than protection.

Businesses should rebuild portfolios, divest anything without prospects and concentrate on areas where they have a real competitive advantage.

Companies with a focused portfolio can innovate faster, adjust their product offerings more quickly and manage teams and resources more effectively.

Diversification has long been considered common business sense. “Don’t put all your eggs in one basket” — and you’ll survive any crisis. This logic worked for decades, but today it’s starting to fail.

The problem is that crises themselves have changed. Whereas they used to be industry-specific or regional, they are now systemic. Geopolitics, energy costs, technological shifts — all of these simultaneously impact almost every market. Pandemics, digital transformation and global inflation overlap, creating a new type of shock that cannot be predicted, distributed or “insured” through diversification.

Why diversification is no longer a safety net

In this reality, diversification ceases to be a safety net and becomes a source of additional complexity: Managing disparate business lines is difficult, resources are scattered, and response speed drops.

The old idea that different businesses behave differently in a crisis no longer holds. Recent years have shown the opposite: Multiple lines often decline simultaneously, sometimes all at once. In 2020, even giants like General Electric, traditionally seen as a model of a diversified portfolio, experienced revenue drops across nearly all segments simultaneously. At such times, companies with broad portfolios prove less resilient than those that are focused. Focus provides speed, and speed is more important than scale today.

Large international companies have already drawn this conclusion. Nestlé is actively divesting non-core assets and strengthening key categories, such as health foods and specialized beverages. Kraft Heinz is concentrating on specific product lines, cutting everything non-essential and reinforcing its positions in core segments. Microsoft has focused on cloud services and enterprise solutions, selling off less profitable units. This is not temporary optimization but a strategic shift: depth over breadth.

It’s important not to confuse diversification with an ecosystem. Companies like Amazon, Apple or Alibaba do operate in multiple segments, but they are united by a single logic: one customer, shared data and synergy between products. Apple combines the iPhone, services and wearables into a unified user experience, while Amazon connects retail, cloud and logistics. These are not random business units but a connected system. This is why ecosystems strengthen positions, while diversified groups without internal logic lose manageability and flexibility.

The greatest risk today is for mid-sized businesses. They often maintain multiple lines “just in case,” fail to close weak assets and hope that at least one will succeed. But resources have become too expensive to afford such luxury. Time, attention and managerial energy all get diluted, leaving none sufficient for any single line.

Examples are obvious: small manufacturers attempting to produce clothing, furniture and food simultaneously often fail across all segments because they cannot respond quickly enough to market changes.

What companies should focus on instead

The new strategy requires discipline and rigor. Companies must rebuild portfolios, divest anything without prospects and concentrate on areas where they have a real competitive advantage. It is a painful process, but it gives a chance to survive. Focus enables faster innovation, quicker adjustments to product offerings and more effective management of teams and resources.

This does not mean complete market monopolization occurs. There will always be niches where large players cannot enter quickly — areas requiring a personalized approach, complex service or high expertise. A local restaurant may lose to chains, but one with a unique product model and real differentiation continues to find its customers. Small tech companies can compete with global platforms by offering highly specialized solutions or unique user experiences.

The main shift is that resilience is no longer achieved through breadth. It is achieved through depth and speed of adaptation. Companies that concentrate on their core competencies innovate faster, reduce costs and retain customers. In this sense, the old business formula sounds sharper today than ever: Focus or die.