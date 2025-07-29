Uncertainty and trade wars won't stand in the way of entrepreneurs with global ambition.

If you've been reading headlines, you might believe global trade is in decline. From trade wars to supply chain bottlenecks and deglobalization, there's no shortage of doom and gloom predictions for entrepreneurs.

But from where I stand, the reality is very different. Global markets are buzzing with opportunity — and entrepreneurs and small businesses around the world are harnessing it.

In April, while celebrating Payoneer's 20th anniversary, I met with customers from around the world who are trading and transacting across borders every day. And what I heard in these conversations is not only reassuring, but inspiring.

Entrepreneurs aren't just weathering the shifts in global commerce. They're leading them. They're not waiting for the world to stabilize — they're building new bridges, forging into new markets and rewriting the rules.

From logistics innovators in Colombia to digital creators in Poland to ecommerce pioneers in Pakistan, one thing is clear: Ambition may be impacted by local realities on the ground, but growth opportunities still exist at the global level.

Drawing from the insights I gleaned from these conversations, here are three key takeaways for any entrepreneur or small business looking to build boldly in today's global economy.

1. Global trade is transforming, not retreating

Global trade is always evolving, but today, the shift is seismic. What's different now is that the change isn't being driven by large institutions. It's coming from the ground up.

Entrepreneurs are not retreating due to macro disruptions; they are rewriting the playbook.

One customer I met at our anniversary event is based in China and owns a global manufacturing business that's building a smarter supply chain for auto and motorcycle parts. As he looks to expand his business into Europe, Australia and the U.S, he's not just navigating complexity, but leveraging it to grow, endeavoring to expand into new product categories and connect with new supply chain and logistics partners.

Another customer I met is on a similar path. A furniture manufacturer with over 22,000 employees and operations across Asia and North America, he's building scalable global systems to manage the impacts of tariffs while solving for local compliance and marketing challenges.

The big idea here? Global trade isn't ending. It's shifting.

Entrepreneurs who rethink how they source, where they produce and how they go to market are the ones who'll build lasting resilience. The future of global commerce belongs to the brave and to those who adapt in real time.

2. Small businesses in emerging markets are leading the way

We're seeing a new engine of global trade emerge. And it's powered by small businesses in regions long considered peripheral to the conversation.

These founders aren't waiting for access to the global economy. They're creating it and doing more with less.

For example, one of our customers owns a logistics tech platform that powers ecommerce in Latin America, helping entrepreneurs start and grow online stores through access to suppliers, delivery automation and financial tools. Poised to serve entrepreneurs across a dozen countries — from Colombia and Ecuador to Spain and Portugal — he's unlocking trust and growth through logistics innovation in one of the world's most fragmented markets.

Over in the Philippines, another customer is transforming his software firm into a one-stop partner for digital transformation across Southeast Asia and the U.S. This is proof that when the right technology meets local insight, borders fade.

These entrepreneurs are building global companies not because the conditions are perfect, but because they're resourceful, resilient and relentlessly focused on solving real problems.

In a world where trade is democratized, the most powerful ideas don't need to come from traditional power centers.

That mindset is something every entrepreneur, regardless of geography, can learn from.

3. New trade corridors mean new opportunities

The old trade playbook is out. Linear supply chains? Gone. Predictable trade routes? Disrupted. But with uncertainty comes opportunity, especially for those paying attention.

An example that stands out in my mind is a customer who's tying her business success to social impact, scaling scholarship and nonprofit programs to give back to her community. Based in the Philippines, she owns a business process outsourcing company that is scaling to Vietnam, Mexico and Europe — growing a team of over 1,000 while focusing on sustainable, high-touch delivery.

A similar customer is in Argentina, helping Latin American companies launch and scale globally by combining agile software delivery with world-class client support.

New corridors are opening across Latin America, Southeast Asia and EMEA — not only as alternatives, but as engines of growth. Entrepreneurs who embrace regional diversification, invest in local partnerships and build agile operations will be positioned to win.

Here's what I've learned after two decades of supporting entrepreneurs around the world: Resilience is real. Innovation is everywhere, and ambition is a global resource.

I've had the privilege of walking alongside thousands of founders and business owners as they scale across borders, industries and ideas. What unites them isn't where they're from, but what they're building toward.

They're not waiting for stability. They're creating opportunity. And so can you.