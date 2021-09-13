Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

If you are an author, you need the best available tools at your fingertips to grow and scale your business. Business owners spend an estimated 17 percent of their time on administrative tasks. As an author, that leaves you with a lot less time and energy for the thing you love the most: writing.

AppSumo

While big corporations can delegate certain business responsibilities to third parties, you are going to be responsible for most of these tasks yourself. Fortunately, online tools now exist that help improve your writing skills and efficiency. You can ultimately save money by getting lifetime subscriptions to these tools at a discount through a tech marketplace like AppSumo.

AppSumo is a tech curator and marketplace where authors and other entrepreneurs can find tools they need to succeed in every aspect of their business. AppSumo provides the most cutting-edge digital tools available on the market today, which has paid out over $45M to its 3,000+ partners in just 11 years.

The Ultimate List of Book Author Tools

AppSumo offers several innovative tools that authors can use to develop their writing skills, create high-quality content, grow their business, and increase their ROI.

ProWritingAid

ProWritingAid is a tool that helps writers of all types develop their writing skills and style, as well as improve the efficiency of their writing.

One notable ProWritingAid feature that writers rave about is its Reports feature. ProWritingAid generates more writing reports than any other writing tool on the market today. These reports help authors strengthen their writing style, catch grammatical errors, notice cliches and redundancies in their writing, and even catch incidental instances of plagiarism before publication.

If you are using a certain writing platform, such as Microsoft Word, Microsoft Office, Google Docs, Open Office, Scrivener, or Final Draft you can easily integrate ProWritingAid’s features into your preferred platform.

How To Launch A Book Course

Once you’ve completed your book, you’ll need to start strategizing for the book launch. The How To Launch A Book Course tool can help you do just that. Not only does this tool help writers determine their goals for the book, but it also helps them identify their target audience.

This tool educates authors on how to craft a strong book launch strategy, how to obtain reviews for your book in order to boost visibility, and how to run a successful marketing campaign with your target audience in mind.

Indie Publishing Fundamentals

If you’re just getting started with independent publishing you may wonder about your next steps. That’s where Indie Publishing Fundamentals comes in. It will help you take control of your publishing destiny and propel your book into bestsellerdom.

Learn the fundamentals of self-publishing from Carissa Andrews via step-by-step video tutorials. She will take you through the steps of getting words on the page, formulating a writing routine, mastering self-editing, and learning the marketing secrets of keeping your book ranking on the charts. You’ll also get three bonus modules to help take your book to the next level. If you’re new to the indie publishing realm this is the course for you.

Rytr

Rytr is an artificial intelligence (AI) assistant that creates content on your behalf. Creating content can be mentally exhausting, in addition to the fact that it is often extremely time consuming and costs you money in the long run. Rytr generates high-quality content instantly for any type of writing or platform, such as emails, social media, blogs, ads, and more.

Utilizing this tool can help you save money and can also give you more time to focus on creating the content that you are most passionate about.

Get the best author tools on the market from AppSumo.

AppSumo’s offerings can help writers of all types stay organized and work more efficiently. Their curated tech marketplace, which includes these valuable tools for authors, offers you everything you need to grow your business.

Take a look at their Tools for Book Authors Collection and see how these tools can help you improve your content creation process and scale your business.