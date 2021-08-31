Improve Your Health and Your Business Performance at the Same Time

August 31, 2021 2 min read

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

The key to entrepreneurial success isn't just a keen mind and an indomitable work ethic. You also need to take care of yourself. Nutrition is a valuable asset when it comes to doing your best work. If you're having trouble finding the right diet to keep your energy up, check out The Essential Health & Nutrition Master Class Bundle, now on sale for just $19.99.

This extensive bundle includes more than nine hours of content about nutrition, hydration, and more from New Skills Academy. And it's not just run-of-the-mill content. In 2017, New Skills Academy won a slew of awards, including from Global Business Excellence, SME National Business, British Small Business, and Hertfordshire Business. Their courses stand out from the pack and this one is no exception.

Through this course, you'll better understand nutrition and why our bodies need certain nutrients for continued growth, cell repair, and other metabolic processes. You'll understand the breakdown of nutrition, recognize the importance of water and hydration, and learn how to maintain a balanced diet with the eat well guide. You'll learn how to make more informed decisions regarding your nutritional needs and explore the Malnutrition Universal Screening Test (MUST).

Beyond that, you'll delve into specific food groups, exploring how carbohydrates, proteins, fats, vitamins, and minerals each affect the body. You'll discuss a vegan lifestyle and learn what you need to do to take your health and nutrition to the next level. Before you know it, you'll hopefully be eating better and getting more out of every single day.

Elevate your health and nutrition, elevate your performance. Right now, you can get The Essential Health & Nutrition Master Class Bundle for just $19.99. That's well worth the investment for something that could change your health for good.

Prices are subject to change.