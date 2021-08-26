20 Essential Apps for College Students

August 26, 2021 11 min read

It’s no secret that there’s an app for everything. In fact, on average, there are 100,000 new Android apps released in the Google Play store each month. As for iOS apps? Every month around 30,000 new apps pop up in the App Store.

While having such a variety can be epic, it can also be overwhelming. And, since you’re probably busy getting ready for the upcoming semester, like figuring out your schedule and getting to know your roomie, we’ve put together this list of 20-apps you need so that you can’t shout, “I can’t even” this academic year.

Although a calendar app isn’t as exciting as scrolling through Tinder or playing “Among Us,” it’s an essential tool for both your personal and professional life. So, why not learn to master a calendar now instead of later? Also, it can definitely make your college experience a whole lot smoother.

For example, how hectic is it trying to schedule a time with a meeting group for your Spanish class? With the Calendar app, you can view your Google or Apple calendar to see when you’re free. You can then invite with a smart scheduling link. You can also add location options like a physical address, phone number, or Zoom link. And, if this becomes a recurring event, Calendar will automatically add this to your calendar for you.

In short, Calendar prevents calendar conflicts. It also eliminates those pesky back-and-forths when scheduling an event, such as getting together for a study session with classmates. And, it’s available on both the App Store and Google Play.

Chances are that you already have a Google Account. But, if you don’t, then you’re missing out.

With a free Google account, you’ll have access to an awesome suite of tools. These include Gmail, Google Calendar, Drive, Meet, Chat, Duo, and Jamboard. Overall, these tools allow you to communicate and collaborate with your classmates. And, as long as you aren’t using an account provided by your school, you’ll have this account for as long as you like. And, trust me, it will come in handy in a professional setting.

Available for iOS, Android, Chrome, and Windows, chrome is an essential study app that also serves as a planner. However, unlike traditional planners that are too rigid, My Study Life is more flexible; after all, you don’t have the same schedule every day when in college.

In fact, the ability to add rotating schedules is probably the best feature of My Study Life. This lets you choose the layout that best fits your schedule, like if you only meet once a week for a class. You can also create specific schedules for the fall or spring semesters.

You’ll also receive reminders of upcoming classes, as well as assignments that are due. And, you can also plug in tasks that aren’t related to school in the app too.

Here’s another popular app that you could use to step up your time management skills. Class Timetable offers a simple interface so that you can quickly view your schedule. You can also organize your tasks, like homework and assignments, through the app.

Class Timetable will also send you class reminders. And, there’s even support for Apple Watch. The app can be downloaded at both the App Store and Google Play.

Perhaps one of the simplest yet effective tools you should have on-had is flashcards. Sure. You might think that Boomers only used these. But, there really is no better way to help you learn new vocab words or memorize key concepts for an upcoming exam.

With Quizlet, which is free with in-app purchases, you can create your own digital flashcards. As such, you can access them from your phone whenever you want. However, there are 500 million flashcards covering 65 different subjects in the Chegg database if you don’t have the time to make your own.

We’ve all been here before. With so many classes to keep track of, you totally forget the date of a test. And, to your horror, you arrive at class without having studied for the test. Good luck getting back to homeostasis so that you can actually concentrate.

Thanks to Studious, you don’t have to live this nightmare. Just download the app, which is only available for iOS, and enter your class’s information. Preferably you want to plug in the time, location, and professor. From there, Studious will remind of key due dates.

Blackboard is a popular learning management system. Colleges all over the country use this app to let students access coursework. Students can also view course content or grades and complete assignments and tests.

Similar to Blackboard, Canvas also lets students view grades, submit assignments, or access coursework.

Zotero is a free and easy-to-use tool that “instantly creates references and bibliographies for any text editor, and directly inside Word, LibreOffice, and Google Docs. With support for over 9,000 citation styles, you can format your work to match any style guide or publication.”

The app allows you to organize your research in various ways. This includes tagging items with keywords, sorting them into collections, or saving searches that fill in as you work. And, it can be installed on Mac, Windows, and Linux.

It’s always disappointing to get a markdown like that for typos or grammatical mistakes — regardless if it’s on a simple quiz, academic paper, or email. But, when this happens frequently, it can be extremely embarrassing. Thankfully, the free tool Grammarly makes this a problem of the past.

With Grammarly, you’re notified of spelling and punctuation errors. Over time though, it can assist you in building a stronger and more accurate vocabulary so that you can clearly and confidently express yourself.

Thanks to this free app, you don’t need to spend an arm and a pricey scientific calculator. Instead, it’s easy to calculate sine, cosine, tangent, and a host of other formulas with Quartic Software’s Realcalc Scientific Calculator.

Best of all? You can download the app for Android devices. If you have an iPhone, you might want to look into an alternative like the Panecal Scientific Calculator.

For undergraduates, the average annual cost of books and supplies for a four-year university in 2021 was approximately $1240.00, with the highest costs at two-year public colleges (average $1420) and private four-year colleges (average of $450-$625 per semester). No wonder 66% of students won’t buy course materials due to these outrageous prices.

The good news? Thanks to Chegg, this is no longer a concern. Just download the free app, and you’ll be able to rent the textbooks you need. Additionally, Chegg offers flashcards and will check your papers for plagiarism. There’s also a study app and math solver if you need them as well.

A platform like Evernote is ideal if you need a place to store data, notes, and research. A basic version of the app is free and syncs between Android and iOS devices. And, it’s sufficient for new and occasional users.

You can collect information with Evernote and store it all in one convenient location. For example, saving information from various websites and articles when writing a research paper. Basically, it’s an electronic notebook.

Evernote can also be used if you’re working with a group on a project together. But, again, that’s because you can exchange information with one another. And, there’s also chat capabilities.

It’s possible to purchase upgrades (such as presentation mode) for those who use Evernote. Prices and additional capabilities can be found on their website.

You may be tempted to spend all your money on food, drinks, games, and other fun things once you move away from your parents. However, creating and following a budget will enable you to pay your bills on time. And, more importantly, cover emergency expenses and even have a little fun.

Budgeting has never been easier with the fee with the Mint app. You’ll always know how much money you have in your account, as well as how much you’ve spent. You can also pull your accounts into Mint so that all of your finances are in one central location.

Not only does that mean you’ll pay your bills with ease, but Mint will also encourage you to develop better spending habits. And, that’s definitely an important lifelong skill everyone should possess. You can also receive payment reminders and check in on your credit score.

Let’s say that you’re road-tripping with your bestie or have to figure out expenses with your roomie. To avoid a heated argument, download the Spltwise app. It will divide these expenses, and separate payment amounts through Venmo or PayPal.

Splitwise can be downloaded from the App Store or Google Play. And user data is never sold to third parties.

It’s well established that college students don’t have a lot of money to their names. Even after creating a budget, money is still tight. Thankfully, there’s a handy app called Student Beans.

You can download it on the App Store or Google Play to find exclusive student discounts at Gymshark, Garmin, NordVPN, Forever 21, and Foot Locker. There are also deals for Home Chef, GoPuff, Apple, and Booking.com.

Spotify is arguably the best music streaming platform. It also offers college students a discount on premium access, including Hulu and Showtime, for $4.99/month. With Spotify, you can listen to all your favorite songs and curate your own playlists. But, there are also some great study playlists like the iconic lofi hip hop.

As with most other apps, you can download Spotify for Android in the Play Store and iOS in the App Store.

Focus is an app to prevent users from getting distracted by their phones while studying or doing homework. You can use the app to “grow” a virtual tree by setting a time on your phone. If you want to keep your tree alive, you need to set the app to the stress-free growing mode. And, you can gamify this by seeing how many you can plant.

Better yet? Forest also plants actual trees through a partnership with Trees for the Future. So, you’re also helping save the world too. You can download the app at the App Store or Google Play.

Happify might be your best bet if you want an app that keeps you engaged, while also improving your mood. And, this is all by playing science-based games designed to build resilience, cope with stress, meditate, or overcome negative thoughts.

The games have been developed by positive psychology experts. That means they’re familiar with effective, evidence-based cognitive behavioral therapy intervention. In fact, Happify states that 86% of people who use the app feel better about their lives in two months.

While there is a free version, you’ll need to purchase a plan that starts at $14.99/month for full access.

College definitely isn’t vanilla. But, it can also be stressful and overwhelming. In fact, it’s been reported that one in four young adults between the ages of 18 and 24 have a diagnosable mental illness.

As such, having a person you can talk to when you’re feeling depressed can help put things into perspective and maintain your motivation. And, you can receive free and anonymous emotional support at any time of day thanks to the 7 Cups app.

Also, with 7 Cups, you can talk with a listener, take a free wellbeing test, or practice mindfulness with over 300 exercises. You can also boost your mood with simple activities and videos and join online discussions. And, licensed therapists are also available via online counseling.

When it comes to keeping track of your diet and exercise during the school year, the MyFitnessPal app does a solid job. Logging is straightforward because the app’s huge database contains over 11 million items — many of which are from popular restaurants. You can also use it to create your own meals with recipes and a barcode scanner.

Best of all? MyFitnessPal has a thriving community. You can ask for advice, or share dieting and exercise tips, or receive support when you’re struggling. Also, it provides easy logging of your workouts and other metrics by integrating with over 50 apps, including Fitbit and Apple Health.

