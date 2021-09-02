Sleep Deprivation

Treat Your Sleep Deprivation With This Top-Rated App

Your entrepreneurial ventures need you at your best.
Treat Your Sleep Deprivation With This Top-Rated App
Image credit: Relax Melodies

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Studies show that Americans only get an average of 6.8 hours of sleep each night, falling short of the recommended 7 to 8 hours. For entrepreneurs, the problem is even more pronounced. But sleep is essential for you to perform at your best and give your company the best potential to succeed. So, how do you do it?

One method is using a meditation app like Relax Melodies, which is on sale for a special Labor Day price now.

Sleep deprivation isn't normal and Relax Melodies aims to revolutionize your every evening. This clever app combines soothing sounds, bedtime stories, breathing techniques, body-mind exercises, and more to help you create your own perfect sleep ambiance. With so much to choose from, you can test which methods work (and don't work) for you to identify the best way to get yourself off to Dreamland. Everything in Relax Melodies has been approved by sleep experts and can be customized to meet your unique sleep needs.

Relax Melodies is recommended by leading doctors and neuropsychologists and the content within can help you overcome insomnia, tinnitus, night-time anxiety, and lower your everyday stress, the company says. No matter what your routine or troubles with sleep, Relax Melodies can help you come up with a custom approach to sleep deprivation. That's why The Guardian calls it "a GPS directing you how to fall asleep!"

Relax Melodies has earned 4.6 stars on the Google Play Store and 4.8 stars on the App Store, earning it the designation from one reviewer of, "The most positively reviewed app in the history of the Apple App Store."

It's time you did something about your sleep deprivation. Right now, you can get a lifetime subscription to Relax Melodies for a special, Labor Day-only price of just $79.99. That's a fraction of the $250 retail price. You can also opt for a one-year subscription, on sale for half off at $29.99.

Prices are subject to change.

