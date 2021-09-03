The Stock Market Can be Easier with This Portfolio Tracker

September 3, 2021 2 min read

As an entrepreneur, you probably don't have a lot of time to spend day trading or closely monitoring your investment portfolio. But the stock market is still one of the best ways to grow your wealth, provided you know what you're doing and you can pay attention.

Paying closer attention and better understanding your investments is significantly easier with Statfolio Portfolio Tracker. A lifetime subscription typically costs $600 and is on sale now for just $59.

This portfolio tracker is designed for portfolio managers, professional investors, accountants, and retail investors alike. The analytics and visualization focused platform can help you answer the crucial questions about portfolio performance, diversification, opportunities, and more.

Statfolio is structured into three sections. Raw and aggregated data shows you the portfolio ad orders you've made and your current holdings while Statfolio automatically aggregates the dividends you've received. In the visualize section, you can see the metrics at portfolio, sector, industry, or holding levels. Finally, in the research section, you can see the current state of the market to discover potential new investment opportunities, study company data, and more. Leveraging these three sections together, you'll have a far better understanding of your past and current portfolio performance as well as opportunities for the future.

With these analytics tools, you can identify underperforming holdings, spot sector rotations early on, and even get daily updates for price and dividends to know when to capitalize on opportunities.

With Statfolio's Pro Plan you'll get support for unlimited orders, unlimited holdings, and up to ten portfolios. Find out why Statfolio was a nominee for Best Portfolio Tracker at the Benzinga Global Fintech Awards. For a limited time, you can get a lifetime subscription to Statfolio Portfolio Tracker for 90 percent off $600 at just $59.99. That's a worthy investment for a tool that can help you gain major returns in the stock market.

