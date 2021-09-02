China plans to build a large solar power plant in space by 2050

September 2, 2021 2 min read

This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

Build a space power plant? We had only seen that idea in Isaac Asimov's books. However, today we are aware that reality has caught up with science fiction.

According to a DailyMail report, China plans to build a large solar power plant that would be ready in 2035 and reach its maximum capacity by 2050.

The idea of the Asian researchers is to send a fleet of solar panels over a kilometer and a half long into space to collect solar energy in orbit and wirelessly bring it to Earth.

According to reports, construction of a new space solar power station has already begun in the Bishan area of southwest China's Chongqing city, where they will begin testing later this year in the hope of being ready. in 2030.

How would this plan work?

Solar panels will capture the Sun's energy in space, later they will send it to Earth in the form of microwaves through a laser emitter, it will reach a kind of receiver or capturing plant, where it will be converted into electrical energy.

Scientists explain that the most effective way to send solar energy from space to Earth is through microwaves. This equipment is expected to reduce the amount of energy from the Sun that is lost as it passes through the atmosphere.

Having an array of solar panels in space would allow the power plant to avoid Earth's shadow and collect sunlight full time.