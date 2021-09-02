Franchises

The FTC Is Investigating Why the Ice Cream Machines at McDonald's Are Always Broken

Apparently, even the Federal Trade Commission and McDonald's franchisees want to know why the ice cream makers never work.
Next Article

Find Your Ideal Franchise

Complete our short franchise quiz to discover the franchise that’s right for you.
2 min read

According to franchisees and a report by The Wall Street Journal, the old joke about the McDonald's ice cream machine never working is no laughing matter. Apparently, the franchise owners have complained that the machines are overly complicated and take up to four hours to clean. The report by WSJ's Heather Haddon states, "The machines require a nightly automated heat-cleaning cycle that can last up to four hours to destroy bacteria. The cleaning cycle can fail, making the machines unusable until a repair technician can get them going again, owners say." 

Related: Panera Employee Exposes Secret Behind How Soup Is Made at Chain

McDonald's claims that it has a team devoted to the franchisees' frustrations regarding ice cream makers, but the devices remain difficult to fix. Now, the Biden administration and the Federal Trade Commission want to know if the machines' manufacturers are impeding franchise owners' abilities to work on or fix their own machines. 

According to the Wall Street Journal, the inquiry is preliminary and does not indicate that the FTC has found any wrongdoing. So, like usual, we're left waiting on news about the McDonald's ice cream maker.

More from Entrepreneur
Learn More: Franchise Advisors
Our Franchise Advisors will guide you through the entire franchising process, for FREE!
  1. Book a one-on-one session with a Franchise Advisor
  2. Take a survey about your needs & goals
  3. Find your ideal franchise
  4. Learn about that franchise
  5. Meet the franchisor
  6. Receive the best business resources
Learn More
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Entrepreneur Insider members enjoy exclusive access to business resources for just $5/mo:
  • Premium articles, videos, and webinars
  • An ad-free experience
  • A weekly newsletter
  • A 1-year Entrepreneur magazine subscription delivered directly to you
Become A Member
Get a Free Quote
Make sure you’re covered for physical injuries or property damage at work by
  • Providing us with basic information about your business
  • Verifying details about your business with one of our specialists
  • Speaking with an agent who is specifically suited to insure your business
Get A Quote
Related Books
Franchise Bible Ninth Edition

Franchise Bible Ninth Edition

Buy From
The Naming Book

The Naming Book

Buy From
The Unstoppable Journal

The Unstoppable Journal

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Career Rehab

Career Rehab

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Franchises

5 Mistakes Franchisees Make When Looking for Business Real Estate

Franchises

How This Father Took a Failing Franchise Restaurant and Doubled Its Revenue: 'People Were Walking Up to Me and Handing Me Money'

Franchises

The 5 Marketing Strategies You Should Implement Into Your Franchise to Make It Flourish