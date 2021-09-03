Steps to register your startup to the INC Accelerator and access prizes of more than 100,000 pesos

September 3, 2021 2 min read

The INC Accelerator is a program that seeks entrepreneurs with early-stage startups from Mexico and Latin America who need seed and international capital with an interest in expanding in the Latin American market.

It is a niche initiative of the INCmty , the Tecnológico de Monterrey platform that has been promoting entrepreneurship and innovation since 2013. Through this accelerator, you will have access to:

Vibrant community membership of growing startups

Access to exclusive mentoring and workshops.

Active networking within the virtual Festival INCmty 2021

Exhibition and opportunity to generate contacts in the virtual Festival INCmty 2021.

Pitch competition with prizes in kind for more than $ 100,000 MXN

Opportunity to be a finalist and pitch before the most influential people in the ecosystem.

Support from a startup manager that will boost your strengthening and bonding with your startup.

Opportunity to be part of INCmty's portfolio of companies and connect with potential investors.

Links with funds, corporations and organizations that catalyze entrepreneurship.

Chance to win an INC Award or the Startup People Choice Award 2021.

Acquisition of your web badge that identifies you as one of the best early stage startups in Latin America.

INCmty Community

Direct application to international competitions such as the Extreme Tech Challenge 2022

Continuous training for one year with workshops, masterclasses and mentoring

The call will be open until October 1. Hurry to register your business on the official page!