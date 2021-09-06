Profeco

Profeco proceeds legally against VivaAerobus, Vips, Sony and BP for misleading advertising

Ricardo Sheffield, head of Profeco, invited scammed customers to report whether they have been victims of misleading advertising by VivaAerobus, Vips, Sony or British Petroleum (BP).
Next Article
Profeco proceeds legally against VivaAerobus, Vips, Sony and BP for misleading advertising
Image credit: Profeco vía Twitter

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
Entrepreneur Staff
5 min read
This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

This Monday, the head of the Federal Consumer Prosecutor's Office (Profeco) , Ricardo Sheffield , reported that the agency is already proceeding legally against four companies for 'misleading advertising' . These are the airline VivaAerobus , the restaurant chain Vips , the multinational Sony , and the fuel company British Petroleum (BP) .

During the morning press conference of President Andrés Manuel López Obrador, Ricardo Sheffield singled out the four companies for launching rigged, confusing or false promotions, which ended up defrauding the end consumer.

Now let's see what each company is accused of:

British Petroleum

The head of Profeco indicated that the oil company claimed that a tank full of its gasoline would have 42 kilometers more performance, which is false, he said.

“We started a procedure against British Petroleum for misleading advertising, because they tell the consumer that they give 42 more kilometers for a tank that you fill with them. This is totally false, there is no way to prove it, it is misleading advertising, that already with our laboratories and in coordination with the customs laboratories, we have determined this assertion cannot be made, ” explained Ricardo Sheffield .

Vips

"But it is not the only misleading advertising that we were legally fighting back this weekend," added the attorney.

The Vips restaurant chain, owned by the Alsea group , is accused of launching a very confusing and unclear promotion, which ultimately hurt unsuspecting diners.

“There is Vips, who seems to sell us a stuffed chili for 35 pesos, when at 35 pesos he gives the chela if you buy the chili and you don't even know how he is going to give you the chili. This is misleading advertising , ”the official denounced.

VivaAerobus

Anyone who has quoted a flight on this airline knows that the final price is much higher than what they use as a hook in their advertisements. You know that after clicking on the VivaAerobus page, you will not see that price anywhere. If you find it and try to buy it, when you are about to pay it turns out that the 50-peso flight now costs 3,000 pesos or more.

For this reason, Ricardo Sheffield pointed out that the airline spread misleading advertising by pointing out that you can fly to any destination for 39 pesos . He highlighted the unrealism of this promotion saying that "not even the Suburban" costs that.

“However, with the very small print that cannot be seen, it says 'more TUA' (Airport Use Fee). That is misleading advertising , ”said the head of Profeco.

Sony

The electronics multinational is accused of promising "very, very low" prices for the first 10 who will buy a certain sound equipment. "However, several weeks before the top 10 had already bought it and they (Sony) continued to mislead the consumer with this advertising," he explained.

In addition to continuing to disseminate the expired promotion, he said that they will take a collective action against Sony "who did not want to continue respecting that discount, despite the fact that it continues to maintain the advertising ."

"Cases of very large companies, which instead of helping consumers after the pandemics and during this crisis, which has affected many, seem to want to abuse to recover quickly," the federal official said.

Finally, Ricardo Sheffield , head of Profeco , invited consumers who have been scammed by these companies to report the number 55 55 68 87 22.

More from Entrepreneur
Learn More: Franchise Advisors
Our Franchise Advisors will guide you through the entire franchising process, for FREE!
  1. Book a one-on-one session with a Franchise Advisor
  2. Take a survey about your needs & goals
  3. Find your ideal franchise
  4. Learn about that franchise
  5. Meet the franchisor
  6. Receive the best business resources
Learn More
Labor Day Sale: 20% Off

SAVE on an Entrepreneur Insider Membership

Use code SAVE20 through 9/6/21 to become an annual member for just $49/yr $39/yr. When you do, you’ll enjoy:
  • Full access to Entrepreneur.com, including premium content
  • An ad-free experience
  • A weekly newsletter
  • A 1-year Entrepreneur magazine subscription delivered directly to you
Save 20% Now
Get a Free Quote
Make sure you’re covered for physical injuries or property damage at work by
  • Providing us with basic information about your business
  • Verifying details about your business with one of our specialists
  • Speaking with an agent who is specifically suited to insure your business
Get A Quote
Related Books
The Naming Book

The Naming Book

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Buy From
The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From
No B.S. Direct Marketing

No B.S. Direct Marketing

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Email Marketing for Business

Ultimate Guide to Email Marketing for Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Profeco

Is it illegal to have your ticket checked at the supermarket?

Profeco

Izzi Will Compensate Only 533 Users for Massive Failure in Its Service, Confirmed the Mexican Federal Consumer Prosecutor's Office

Coronavirus

For the Love of Life, Return Your Oxygen Tank