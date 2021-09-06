Starlink's internet will be 40% faster than the speed of light on fiber optics: Elon Musk

September 6, 2021 2 min read

This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

Interested in Elon Musk's internet? Much has been said about Starlink , the satellite internet service that the tycoon who owns Tesla and SpaceX will soon market in different countries.

Recently, the billionaire said through his Twitter account that this service "will be 40% faster than the speed of light in fiber optics and a shorter path." He also added that “there is no need for ground stations everywhere. The Arctic will have great bandwidth! "

Processing is not an issue. Lasers links alleviate ground station constraints, so data can go from say Sydney to London through space, which is ~ 40% faster speed of light than fiber & shorter path.



Also, no need for ground stations everywhere. Arctic will have great bandwidth! - Elon Musk (@elonmusk) September 2, 2021

In another message, the businessman explained that his "satellites that will be launched in the coming months have laser links between satellites, so a local downlink is not needed."

Our satellites launching in next few months have inter-satellite laser links, so no local downlink needed. Probably active in 4 to 6 months. - Elon Musk (@elonmusk) September 1, 2021

Musk's company has low-orbit satellites that offer high-speed connectivity and low latency, which means that download times are shorter. Starlink's internet was designed to cover remote areas where traditional companies cannot easily reach.