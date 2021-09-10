Learn Trading Strategies to Grow Your Wealth

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

While more people are looking for alternative forms of investment to the stock market, the fact remains that the market is one of the best places to grow your wealth, provided you know what you're doing.

Adam Nowakowski/Unsplash

Most people are content to have a broker manage their portfolio or let their 401(k) grow over time without active management. But if you really want to grow your wealth, you need a more active hand in your investment strategy. And to do that, you need to know the strategies used by the pros. The Premium Novice-to-Expert Day Trading & Technical Analysis Bundle will clue you in. Valued at $1,200, it's on sale now for just $30.

This six-course bundle is taught by Travis Rose (4.5/5 instructor rating), a full-time day trader and investor from Ohio who has made day trading his living for half a decade. These courses are designed to help those who are new to day trading avoid many of the same pitfalls and mistakes he experienced when starting out.

You'll start with an introduction to day trading and the stock market, understanding how the market works and what causes price fluctuations. Then, you'll use simple technical and fundamental analysis strategies to consistently profit and properly create a trading plan to minimize your risk while trading. From there, you'll get into more advanced topics, building strong technical analysis foundations for stock, options, forex, and crypto trading and learning how to perform multiple chart time frame analysis and other valuable trading strategies. You'll get an introduction to volume trading, swing trading, retirement investing, and even cryptocurrency trading.

Start investing smarter today and grow your wealth for tomorrow. Today, you can get The Premium Novice-to-Expert Day Trading & Technical Analysis Bundle for just $30.

