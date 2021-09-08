Google launches a free program to train young people between the ages of 18 and 30

Google and Junior Achievement Americas announced the launch of “Grow with Google for Youth 2021-2022”, a free program that seeks to train in the use of digital tools, digital marketing knowledge and soft skills for young people belonging to minority groups in Argentina, Colombia, Chile, Mexico and Peru .

Crece con Google

The call will begin on September 8 and will be aimed at young people between 18 and 30 years of age. Those interested can register here .

The program will consist of 12 weeks of digital training, where the young participants will have technical classes in advertising and digital tools, given by Google professionals, while Junior Achievement will dictate mentoring and training sessions in soft skills, personal leadership and interpersonal relationships. . The objective of the program is to enable the employability of these young people, so that towards the end of it they will receive a follow-up to practice interviews, improve their CV and connect them with real interviews to apply for roles with ecosystem partners, such as digital advertising agencies.

Participants must be between 18 and 30 years of age, be from the aforementioned countries, be graduates of subsidized public or private schools, not currently have a formal job and have a stable internet connection. The selection process will consist of a series of interviews focused on identifying the profiles that meet the requirements and, furthermore, as it is a free program, they will take into account the commitment and interest expressed by the applicants.