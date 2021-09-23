How to Create a Meeting Agenda That'll Make Employees Actually Want to Attend

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

One thing will always be true: As long as there are businesses, there will be meetings and events — and boring agendas. Why not take a different approach and create a meeting or live event that people will be raving about long after it’s over?

To accomplish that, you’ll need a fresh mindset and a new focus on the team members who will be attending. Consider your attendees as honored guests. Look for ways to shift the focus from ticking off a checklist of discussion items to making your participants more comfortable and engaged in the proceedings. Getting creative with your events helps your brand make a bigger splash and accomplish your goals.