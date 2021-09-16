Get 54 SEO Analytics Tools in One

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Did you know that 68 percent of online experiences begin with a search engine? While many people certainly know exactly where they want to end up, many don't, which presents companies with a unique opportunity to capture traffic that they wouldn't otherwise receive. That's why search engine optimization (SEO) is so crucial for any business with a digital presence.

Myriam Jessier/Unsplash

SEO is a budget-friendlier way to market your business and make it stand out online than other channels like email or paid advertising. But because it's so cost-effective, it's also competitive. Give yourself a leg up by investing in SEOBLAZER 54-in-1 Visitor Analytics & SEO Tools. Valued at $499, it's on sale now for just $49.99.

SEOBLAZER is a cloud-based SEO tool that helps you track SEO issues and optimize your web pages for increased visibility across all search engines. As the name suggests, it comprises 54 individual tools that can do things like analyzing content for keywords, on-site links, and other SEO considerations. You can analyze your own website or any other website to better understand your competitors' SEO strategy so you can use that information to outrank them and beat them at their own game.

Beyond the keyword research, SEOBLAZER also allows you to analyze any website's Alexa data, Whois data, perform Moz checks and Google page rank checks, and much more. Using link analysis, keyword position analysis, auto keyword suggestion, and other tools, you can put the power in your hands to improve your site's SEO using the analytics you've gathered.

One satisfied user writes, "This tool is great and reminds me of WooRank. The tool is really more of an introduction tool to try and inspire a potential client through the current state with a proposed future state that you can help them create."

Overhaul your SEO strategy overnight. You can get a lifetime subscription to SEOBLAZER 54-in-1 Visitor Analytics & SEO Tools for just $49.99 now.

Prices are subject to change.