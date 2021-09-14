Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

If you were anywhere near social media on Monday night, it would’ve been nearly impossible to miss coverage of the famed Met Gala in New York City.

RB/Bauer-Griffin | Getty Images

The fundraiser, which traditionally takes place on the first Monday of May each year, has been around since 1948 and is known as the biggest night in fashion as stars and designers dazzle in over-the-top looks adhering to each year’s theme.

Actress Keke Palmer served as this year’s Vogue livestream host alongside Ilana Glazer, with the duo offering humor, candor and lightheartedness to the red carpet and the event at large.

Palmer took to Instagram once inside the show, sharing snippets of performances, decor, guests and most notably, the food selection.

In an Instagram story posted Monday night, Palmer shared a photo of what appears to be a (somewhat sad?) salad next to a place setting with her name on it.

“This is why they don’t show y’all food,” she jokingly wrote over the image. “I’m just playinnnn.”

Palmer currently has more than 10.5 million followers on the platform.

Keke Palmer via Instagram

It’s been reported that a ticket for the Met Gala costs guests a cool $30,000 (provided they’re invited and approved by the event’s chair, Anna Wintour). But hey, it's all in the name of charity.

This year’s vegan menu was curated by 10 top chefs to be a multi-course experience that had to fit the theme of the event, “In America: A Lexicon of Fashion.”

Palmer’s picture appears to display the dish created by chefs Emma Bengtsson and Junghyun Park, which consisted of “creamy barley with corn, pickled turnips, and roasted maitake,” per Vogue.

The star also posted a photo of the dish to her Twitter account, responding to a fan who asked her what was on the menu.

“The menu Chile,” Palmer joked back next to the photo, in a Tweet that has since received over 22,000 likes.

“After a difficult two years for the restaurant industry, this will showcase the work and tell the stories of a dynamic group of chefs while presenting an exciting menu of delicious, plant-based dishes," chef and Bon Apetit advisor Marcus Samuelsson told Vogue. "The gala offers an incomparable opportunity for emerging talent to elevate their careers and share their perspectives and craft."