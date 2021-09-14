Full access to Entrepreneur for $5
Subscribe

Cinemex will give 2x1 passes to doctors and nurses

The promotion will be valid for any collaborator in the health sector from September 16 to 29 in all its complexes in the country.

By
This article was translated from our Spanish edition. Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

The Cinemex cinema chain announced that from September 16 to 29 it will grant a 2x1 pass to all clients belonging to the health sector for the function of their choice in any complex in the country.

Cine Premiere

"We created this campaign with the objective of thanking and returning a little of the much that the health sector has given to Mexicans throughout this time of pandemic," commented Francisco Eguren, COO of Grupo Cinemex in a statement.

Image: Cinmex

Anyone who works in the public or private health sector will be able to reach the ticket office of the Traditional, Premium or Platino Cinemex complex of their choice and by presenting a valid ID that accredits them as health sector personnel they will obtain their 2x1 pass to enjoy the film of your preference.

Cinemex will continue with its Cinemex Safe Space program to comply with all hygiene and safety measures recommended by the corresponding authorities.

More About Cinemex

Cinemex

Cinemex reopens its doors! The chain has already confirmed the date of his expected return

Cine Premiere

Cine Premiere

Coronavirus

Will Cinemex reopen its theaters? This is what we know

Cine Premiere

Cine Premiere

Coronavirus

Cinemas will reopen on March 1 in Mexico City and Edomex

Entrepreneur en Español
Read More

Latest on Entrepreneur

Supply Chain Management

Why Digitizing the First Mile Is the Next Evolution for a Connected Supply Chain

Bill Hobbs

Bill Hobbs

Finance

4 Ways to Manage Retirement Health Care Costs

Kate Ashford

Languages

Last Chance for Babbel to Help You Learn a New Language Fast, on Sale

Entrepreneur Store
Read More