Cinemex will give 2x1 passes to doctors and nurses

The Cinemex cinema chain announced that from September 16 to 29 it will grant a 2x1 pass to all clients belonging to the health sector for the function of their choice in any complex in the country.

Cine Premiere

"We created this campaign with the objective of thanking and returning a little of the much that the health sector has given to Mexicans throughout this time of pandemic," commented Francisco Eguren, COO of Grupo Cinemex in a statement.

Image: Cinmex

Anyone who works in the public or private health sector will be able to reach the ticket office of the Traditional, Premium or Platino Cinemex complex of their choice and by presenting a valid ID that accredits them as health sector personnel they will obtain their 2x1 pass to enjoy the film of your preference.

Cinemex will continue with its Cinemex Safe Space program to comply with all hygiene and safety measures recommended by the corresponding authorities.