Printer Ink is Overpriced. This Alternative Ink Brand Makes Printing Affordable.

Whether you have an inkjet printer at home or laser printer at the office, printing expenses add up fast. Especially when you consider the average cost to replace a set of cartridges is well over $100, and replacements often end up costing more than the price of the printer itself.

If you have ever wondered why printer ink costs so much, you’re not alone.

Here is the not-so-secret short answer: ink is where printer manufacturers make the bulk of their money. After you factor in research and development, technology costs and a massive marketing budget, big printer brands need to turn a profit somewhere, and they do it with their ink. In fact, many major brands sell their printers at a loss, only to make up the difference in cartridge sales.

Luckily, alternative printer cartridge retailers like 123inkjets exist to change the narrative.

Rather than forcing a business owner to drop an arm and a leg on toner or printer ink, 123inkjets offers a high-quality alternative with premium level printing results that rival the name brand. Sold exclusively online, 123inkjets cartridges are proudly manufactured by LD Products, a leading, California-based alternative ink supplier that’s been helping customers save thousands on ink and toner for twenty-two years.

And they do it with an insanely simple process. Whether your printer is an HP, Canon, Epson or any other major printer brand, you go to the 123inkjets website, select the exact cartridge your printer needs, then see the price of the compatible cartridge under the LD Products banner.

Sometimes, you’ll save $7. Or $20. Or more. 123inkjets stocks high quality printing supplies at the lowest possible price, especially for bulk sales. One purchase to restock your company’s ink cartridge supply reserves can save loads of money even over a big box discount store’s price.

In addition to stocking virtually every ink or toner cartridge variety for all the major printer manufacturers, 123inkjets’ stock is environmentally responsible as well. Their remanufactured ink and toner come from rebuilt print cartridges using rebuilt parts. That way, the cartridge is just like the big brand alternative, but recycled. It helps cut down on the cycle of cartridge waste while it also saves shoppers a whole lot of money.

Along with the already heavily discounted price, 123inkjets users can also get an extra 18 percent off their toner and ink cartridge needs right now, thanks to this offer. And since buyers get free shipping on any order of $55 or more, business owners and office managers can stock up in one fell swoop, save big money, then not have to think about printer ink again for a very, very long time.