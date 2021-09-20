Now you can convert any image into a sticker directly from WhatsApp

By Brenda Medel

Vía Cine Premiere

They will agree that one of the most attractive and fun tools to use within the famous instant messaging application are stickers . Although, the app itself offers default sticker packages or we can also create our own -but from external applications-; Now there is a probability that WhatsApp will allow us to convert any image into a sticker to be able to send it directly from the application and without using third-party apps.

According to information from the WABetaInfo portal, WhatsApp has launched, and as a test, a new tool, which will allow you to convert any image / photo into a sticker to send it through our chats from the application itself.

According to the report, when the feature is available there will be a new button with a sticker icon that will appear next to the message bar. It should be noted that, currently, this tool is only being considered for the desktop version of WhatsApp (Windows or MacOS), but updates for mobile devices are likely to arrive.

«This function is very useful and allows you to quickly create a sticker from an image, without using any third-party application! At the moment, this tool is not working in the beta version of WhatsApp for Android and iOS ».

You might also be interested: How to add Paint to WhatsApp Web and edit photos?

Source: WABetaInfo

Source: WABetaInfo

While the official implementation of this tool is confirmed on all devices: mobiles and computers, we share the Sticker Maker Studio app available for iOS and Android , with which you can create your own sticker packages.

Also look for: