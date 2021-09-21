Full access to Entrepreneur for $5
Reebok presents its first sneakers inspired by the Day of the Dead

The sneakers that allude to death in an environment that pays tribute to the culture and symbolism of the Mexican festival.

By
This article was translated from our Spanish edition. Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

It already smells like bread of the dead!

Reebok México

Death can be a dark subject for most countries, but not for Mexicans, since since time immemorial we see it as a natural part of life that also helps us appreciate what we have on this plane.

The sports shoe brand Reebok understood it this way and presented its Royal Techque T tennis line, inspired by the ancient Mexican tradition of the Day of the Dead in which every November 1 and 2 is celebrated, honored and reminded of our loved ones who already They are in the mythical Mictlán.

With the help of singer, actress and dancer Maria León and singer-songwriter Yahir , Reebok presented the sneakers that allude to death in an environment that pays tribute to the culture and symbolism of the Mexican festival.

Image: Reebok Mexico

The collection includes a Huichol art design that evokes traditional offerings and altars on unisex carvings in black or white.

Image: Reebok Mexico

Both models are available on the Reebok Mexico and Andrea page .

Image: Reebok Mexico

