Reebok presents its first sneakers inspired by the Day of the Dead

It already smells like bread of the dead!

Reebok México

Death can be a dark subject for most countries, but not for Mexicans, since since time immemorial we see it as a natural part of life that also helps us appreciate what we have on this plane.

The sports shoe brand Reebok understood it this way and presented its Royal Techque T tennis line, inspired by the ancient Mexican tradition of the Day of the Dead in which every November 1 and 2 is celebrated, honored and reminded of our loved ones who already They are in the mythical Mictlán.

With the help of singer, actress and dancer Maria León and singer-songwriter Yahir , Reebok presented the sneakers that allude to death in an environment that pays tribute to the culture and symbolism of the Mexican festival.

Image: Reebok Mexico

The collection includes a Huichol art design that evokes traditional offerings and altars on unisex carvings in black or white.

Image: Reebok Mexico

Both models are available on the Reebok Mexico and Andrea page .

Image: Reebok Mexico