Amazon wants to help Mexican SMEs through this event

The ecommerce company, Amazon, extended an invitation to small and medium-sized companies (SMEs) in Mexico to its Amazon Impulsa event, through which it seeks to explain and inform entrepreneurs who are interested in selling on its platform how to start. They will also help active Amazon sellers with key information to improve their sales.

Cortesía de Amazon

The initiative will take place on October 13 and 14, 2021, in a completely online format. The first day will be focused on new sellers so that they know the process of starting to sell, and the second on empowering active sellers to take advantage of the end of the year sales season, the most important of the year since it covers from Day of the Dead , Good End, Christmas season and runs until New Years and Kings Day.

Entrance to the event is completely free and, given the current environment, it is also a 100% virtual initiative. Participants will listen and interact with Amazon experts and special guests from top companies in different industries, and learn proven techniques and best practices to boost their businesses in the digital economy.

Among the leaders of the business world in Mexico that will be present are: David Miller, General Director of Amazon Mexico; Jorge de Lara, General Manager and VP of GSC for Mexico and Latin America at American Express; Alvaro Villar, General Director at WeWork México; Ana López Mestre, General Director at the American Chamber of Commerce of Mexico; Alejandra Ríos, CEO at Ambrosía and Shark at Shark Tank México; Mariate Arnal, Director of Stripe in Latin America; Gloria Canales, Marketing Leader at Amazon Mexico; Renata Arvizu, Amazon Mexico Marketplace Leader; Christine Kenna, Partner at IGNIA VC and Ana Pérez Cristo, Director of Entrepreneurship at Victoria147 among many others.

With 18 sessions of attractive content during the two days of the event, attendees will be able to select the sessions of most interest to them. There will also be 5 panel sessions in which successful Amazon sellers will tell their success stories and share recommendations on the keys that led them to success, seeking to inspire more companies to follow in their footsteps. Sellers like Calista, a Mexican jewelry company; Zaxic, a company of artisan products made by Mexican hands; and José Artesano, a company of handmade products from Ocoxal, ancestral method, successfully selling on Amazon United States, will share their experiences selling on Amazon.

Amazon is deeply committed to empowering small businesses, and with this event we seek to inspire them to grow their businesses with us and bring their products to millions of people through our marketplace , said David Miller, CEO of Amazon Mexico.

From October 20 to 21, a similar event will also be held in the United States aimed at educating and empowering small and medium sellers, called Amazon Accelerate , which will be attended by Andy Jassy (new CEO of Amazon) and Dave Clark (CEO Worldwide Consumer) among many other top world-class executives, it is also free and Mexican companies that wish to can attend virtually.

For the full Amazon Impulsa program schedule and to register, visit the official Amazon Impulsa site here .