These are the 10 most promising startups in Mexico

The New Normal that the pandemic brought to the world has caused thousands of professionals to rethink how they live and work. The economy begins to reactivate in different sectors, opening opportunities in different sectors.

Cortesía Jüsto y Bitso

Given this, LinkedIn presented the 3rd annual edition of the Top Startups list with 10 emerging companies that have been in their sights all of 2021, attracting investors and employees.

The social network ranked startups on four pillars: headcount growth, interest in job postings, user interaction with the company and its employees, and the way startups have obtained candidates from companies. from your LinkedIn Best Companies list. To qualify, companies must be private, up to 7 years old, 50 employees or more, and headquartered in Mexico.

The 10 most promising startups in Mexico

The best emerging companies in the country are:

Image: LinkedIn

Number of full-time employees: 4,300

4,300 Headquarters: CDMX

CDMX Foundation year: 2016

2016 Most common competencies: Analytical skills, SQL and Data Analysis

Analytical skills, SQL and Data Analysis Most frequent positions: Director of Customer Experience, Software Engineer and Agent.

What you should know: At the end of 2020, this platform for buying and selling pre-owned cars became the first Mexican unicorn with a valuation of $ 1.15 billion. This attracted prominent investors such as F1 driver Sergio “Checo” Pérez and soccer player Guillermo Ochoa . By June 2021, the valuation had already exceeded $ 4 billion.

Image: LinkedIn

Number of full-time employees: 1,100

1,100 Headquarters: CDMX

CDMX Foundation year: 2019

2019 Most common competencies: Analytical skills, Data analysis and Business management

Analytical skills, Data analysis and Most frequent positions: HR Business Partner, Instructor and Graphic Designer

What you should know: With the aim of being the main online supermarket in Latin America, the company managed to raise more than 100 million dollars of investment in 2021 to expand the service to more cities. For now, it has arrived in Brazil with an investment of 40 million dollars and 300 employees.

Image: LinkedIn

Number of full-time employees: 430

430 Headquarters: CDMX

CDMX Foundation year: 2014

2014 Most common competencies: Java , JavaScript, and MySQL

Java , JavaScript, and MySQL Most frequent positions: Software Engineer, Senior Software Engineer and Product Manager

What you should know: In 2021, seven years after being founded, the cryptocurrency purchase and sale company raised 250 million dollars in investment and reached a valuation of 2.2 billion dollars, with that it became the second Mexican unicorn.

Image: LinkedIn

Number of full-time employees: 270

270 Headquarters: CDMX

CDMX Foundation year: 2014

2014 Most common competencies: Financial Analysis , Banking, and Analysis Capability

Financial Analysis , Banking, and Analysis Capability Most frequent positions: Sales Director, Software Engineer and Account Administrator

What you should know: In August 2021 this fintech reported the launch of a credit alternative for companies in Mexico, with which it seeks to offer a totally digital option with benefits to help their growth.

Image: LinkedIn

Number of full-time employees: 76

76 Headquarters: CDMX

CDMX Foundation year: 2019

2019 Most common competencies: JavaScript , Cascading Style Sheets (css) , and MySQL

JavaScript , Cascading Style Sheets (css) , and MySQL Most Frequent Positions: Sales Development Representative, Sales Director and Product Manager

What you should know: In two years since its launch, minu has signed agreements with more than 100 companies to jointly benefit employees with its on-demand salary concept. It is the first Mexican startup to receive investment of QED Investor s , a fund whose members include Bill Gates, Mark Zuckerberg and Jeff Bezos.

Image: LinkedIn

Number of full-time employees: 107

107 Headquarters: CDMX

CDMX Foundation year: 2015

2015 Most common competencies: Analytical skills, JavaScript and Web Development

Analytical skills, JavaScript and Web Development Most frequent positions: Consultant, Back-end Developer and User Interface Designer

What you should know: Homie.mx is a digital platform that helps to rent real estate throughout Mexico from an agile and transparent experience, eliminating onerous expenses, bureaucracy and the delay in signing a lease.

Image: LinkedIn

Number of full-time employees: 101

101 Headquarters: CDMX

CDMX Foundation year: 2020

2020 Most common competencies: SQL, JavaScript, and MySQL

SQL, JavaScript, and MySQL Most frequent positions: Growth Specialist, Frontend Engineer and Operations Specialist

What you should know: The Mexican fintech offers its clients a business credit card and a simple spending control platform. Until August 2021, it has received just over 40 million dollars in investments and processes around 1,000 million pesos annually on its administration platform.

Image: LinkedIn

Number of full-time employees: 96

96 Headquarters: CDMX

CDMX Foundation year: 2017

2017 Most common skills: Analysis, Banking and Business Management skills

skills: Analysis, Banking and Business Management skills Most frequent positions: Analyst, Key Account Director and Senior Project Implementation Manager

What you should know: Cacao Paycard has the entire ecosystem to facilitate the management of a 100% digital account , it offers networks for deposits (more than 30k) and a SPEI account to receive or send money to any account in Mexico. Until June 2021, this fintech had processed more than 2,200 million pesos in bank transactions through its service.

Image: LinkedIn

Number of full-time employees: 105

105 Headquarters: State of Mexico

State of Mexico Foundation year: 2019

2019 Most common competencies: Python , SQL, JavaScript

Python , SQL, JavaScript Most frequent positions: Product Manager, User Interface Designer and Back-end Developer

What you should know: It is a Mexican startup focused on logistics that has innovated due to its Dark Stores , a cargo service that is located at a midpoint between the warehouse center and the final destination of the purchase, with which it has managed to carry out deliveries in up to 35 minutes instead of four days. In January 2021, it raised an investment of 4 million dollars as part of Femsa Ventures.

Image: LinkedIn

Number of full-time employees: 73

73 Headquarters: CDMX

CDMX Foundation year: 2015

2015 Most common competencies: SQL, Data Analysis and Analysis Capability

SQL, Data Analysis and Analysis Capability Most frequent positions: Business Intelligence Analyst, Corporate Analyst and Full Stack Engineer

What you should know: UnDosTres, is a digital platform that allows you to make payments and recharges safely , of different services such as electricity, water and telephone, in its mobile application or on its website. The service is compatible with CoDi, Banco de México's platform.