This Family Wanted to Own a Business That Got Them Excited, So They Opened An Urban Air Adventure Park
When Rachelle Nurse and Jospeh Goodly took their kids to a birthday party, they found a business opportunity.
Rachelle Nurse and Joseph Goodly were not having fun. They’re a married nurse and physician — yes, Nurse is a nurse — and they wanted to buy a franchise to create a new source of income for their family, but most brands were too risky, or just didn’t get them excited. Then, in 2016, a neighbor invited their daughter to a birthday party at an Urban Air Adventure Park — and once they arrived, they realized this fun zone might be a fun investment. Its appeal was twofold. First, they could manage it alongside their full-time work schedules. And second, it encouraged their now 10- and 13-year-old children to power off their video games and enjoy some face-to-face play. In 2018 the couple opened a Texas location, and in 2020 they added another New York location to the 153-park network.
