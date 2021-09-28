Start Your Journey to Becoming a Digital Marketing Master with These Courses

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

In the digital age, marketing has taken on many new forms. And just about all of them are working for businesses of all sizes. Just look at the stats. But it's one thing to know that digital marketing exists and to put money into different marketing channels, and it's another entirely to know how to invest your money for the maximum return.

Carlos Muza/Unsplash

A good digital marketing plan can make a huge difference for your business, so if you're not sure how to best invest, it's time to check out The 2021 Complete Digital Marketing Super Bundle while it's on sale for an extra 40 percent off during our VIP Sale.

This extensive 14-course bundle includes content from top digital marketers like Isaac Rudansky (4.7/5 instructor rating), Zach Miller (4.0/5 rating), and Yassin Marco (4.1/5 rating). Across these courses, you'll get more than 50 hours of instruction and cover some of the most important topics in digital marketing today.

At the outset, you'll dive into Google Ads, learning how to drive consistent traffic to your website or landing page and earn commissions on Pay-Per-Click advertising. And that's just scratching the surface. You'll also learn how to effectively brand and market your company on leading social media platforms like Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, and Snapchat. Then, you'll explore more conventional marketing strategies like email marketing with Mailchimp and SEO for your business. There's even a course dedicated to video SEO and branding your business on Zoom. By the end of these courses, you'll have insights into the skills you need to help your company scale in a highly competitive digital space.

Take your digital marketing up a notch. During our VIP Sale, The 2021 Complete Digital Marketing Super Bundle is on sale for a special $29.99 with code VIP40.

