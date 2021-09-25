'We're semi-separated,' Elon Musk says of his relationship with singer Grimes

Elon Musk , founder of Tesla and SpaceX , revealed that he is "semi-separated" from his girlfriend, singer Grimes .

Taylor Hill | Getty Images

The businessman, who is the second richest person in the world, told the Page Six portal: "We are semi-separated but we still love each other, we see each other frequently and we are on very good terms."

Musk and Grimes (whose real name Claire Boucher) went public with their relationship in May 2018 and two years later announced the birth of their son X Æ A-Xii.

"It's mainly because my job at SpaceX and Tesla forces me to be in Texas or travel abroad and her job is mostly in Los Angeles, she's staying with me now and little X is in the next room," explained the billionaire. in the middle.

The entrepreneur has an estimated fortune of $ 199.6 billion, according to Forbes .