10 Tools to Help You Do Your Copywriting Side Hustle Right

Entrepreneurs are always looking for a little more capital for their businesses. But you don't have to go apply for a loan at the bank. Sometimes, the best source of capital can be from yourself. Starting a side hustle is a great way to earn some extra income, and copywriting can be one of the most lucrative out there.

Copywriters can make up to $115,000 per year depending on the kind of time they can devote to the hustle. Since you're smart, you know there are always ways to work more efficiently and we've rounded up apps and software that can help you run your copywriting side hustle like a well-oiled machine. Plus, they're all on sale for an extra 40 percent off during our VIP Sale when you use coupon code VIP40 at checkout.

1. Tweet Ninja Twitter Automation Solo Plan: Lifetime Subscription

Hired to help someone operate a Twitter account (or need help managing your own while you're on your side hustle)? Tweet Ninja gives you a host of tools to make automating your Twitter easy. From AI-driven hashtagging and tweet creation to scheduling and more, Tweet Ninja is an all-in-one tool to run your Twitter without you lifting a finger.

Get Tweet Ninja for $29.40 (reg. $540) with promo code VIP40.

2. SEOBLAZER 54-in-1 Visitor Analytics & SEO Tools: Lifetime Subscription

Writing SEO-optimized content is hard. It's a lot harder when you're on a deadline. SEOBLAZER gives you a massive suite of tools to simplify keyword research, competitor analysis, and more, allowing you to spend more time crafting a piece and less time researching.

Get SEOBLAZER for $29.99 (reg. $499) with promo code VIP40.

3. Brello Instagram Manager: Lifetime Subscription

Adding Instagram management to your suite of offered services? Don't do it without Brello. This seamless app gives you tools like a Caption Spacer to keep your captions looking great, a Highlights icon maker, a Photo Blend tool, powerful hashtag generators, and more to help your posts reach the biggest audience possible.

Get Brello for $29.99 (reg. $600) with promo code VIP40.

4. RelayThat Design App: Lifetime Subscription

Want to earn a little extra? Offer to handle the design for clients as well. Don't know how? No big deal, RelayThat has you covered! This top-rated design automation app lets you create on-brand, professional marketing creatives in just minutes using a massive, copyright-free stock images and icons library.

Get RelayThat for $35.99 (reg. $720) with promo code VIP40.

5. Nichesss AI Copywriter: Lifetime Subscription

The hardest part of copywriting is identifying opportunities. Nichesss makes it easier to create a comprehensive host of content from YouTube video ideas and blog posts to social media posts and more to help you cover more ground. Then, it provides you with data and AI-assisted suggestions to help you optimize and better target your content going forward.

Get Nichesss for $35.99 (reg. $999) with promo code VIP40.

6. WriterZen Easy Content Creator for SEO: Lifetime Subscription

WriterZen is an all-in-one tool that helps you not only research SEO content but also helps you put together your final piece. With keyword explorer, topic discovery, and auto-clustering tools, identifying the right content and keywords to cover is a breeze. Then, the content creator uses advanced NLP analysis on your competitors' websites to help you craft a narrative that will rank on the top results of Google SERPs.

Get WriterZen for $41.39 (reg. $840) with promo code VIP40.

7. Writesonic Starter Plan: Lifetime Subscription

Who says you have to write everything yourself? With Writesonic, you can produce social posts, ads, and even complete blog posts using automated input. Just provide some background info on what you're trying to write about, and Writesonic handles the rest automatically.

Get Writesonic for $41.99 (reg. $5,340) with promo code VIP40.

8. Rytr AI Writing Tool: Lifetime Subscription

This AI-powered writing tool is the smart assistant to help you get way more done. In just a few seconds, you can automatically generate high-quality emails, ad copy, taglines, and much more. Rytr combines state-of-the-art AI with industry best practices and templates that's guaranteed to perform.

Get Rytr for $45 (reg. $1,250) with promo code VIP40.

9. The Bestselling ProWritingAid Lifetime Subscription Bundle

One of the top-rated writing assistants on the market, ProWritingAid goes far beyond a simple grammar checker. It checks your writing against dozens of style, tone, grammar, and more rules to help you write more concisely and more clearly. Plus, this bundle also gives you access to ProWritingAid Academy, where you can learn how to improve your writing from best-selling authors, professional writers, and more.

Get The Bestselling ProWritingAid Lifetime Subscription Bundle for $119.99 (reg. $1,899) with promo code VIP40.

10. Freewrite Traveler Portable Writing Tool

Successfully funded on Indiegogo, Freewrite Traveler is the ultimate tool for writing on the ground. It's designed to help the modern writer maximize productivity by eliminating all distractions. Work on an E Ink screen with no glare, a full-size scissor-switch keyboard, and a device that can hold more than one million pages of drafts.

Get Freewrite Traveler Portable Writing Tool for $429 with promo code FREEWRITE20. (Coupons cannot be combined.)

Prices are subject to change.