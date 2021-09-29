Full access to Entrepreneur for $5
This Streaming Service Will Pay You $2,400 If You Watch 24 Hours of Paranormal Documentaries

One lucky winner will be in for quite a spooky time.

By

As soon as the colder weather hits and fall takes over, the desire to cozy up and start binge-watching spooky movies in honor of Halloween becomes almost inimitable.

Shutterstock

And though it’s not uncommon to stay home and have a horror-movie marathon come October, one company is actually willing to pay you to do exactly that.

Documentary streaming service MagellanTV is offering a “paranormal dream job” to pay one daring viewer $2,400 to watch 24 hours straight of paranormal documentaries.

The required viewings span 16 pre-selected films, which include titles like The Real Exorcist and Confessions of an Alien Abductee.

“Our ideal candidate is gutsy and willing to face the haunting spookiness of the paranormal — so much so that they’re willing to stream it for 24 hours straight,” MagellanTV said regarding the lucky winner. “They’ll document their daunting journey all along the way so their followers can join the ride on social media.”

The winner will also receive a one-year free subscription to the streaming service.

In order to apply, interested candidates can fill out the formal application on MagellanTv’s website, which includes questions about just how into paranormal content each hopeful is and encourages applicants to submit a video portion (though not required) telling the company why they’re the best fit for the gig.

Submissions will close on October 11 at 5 P.M. PST.

MagellanTV is a documentary-screening service that hosts over 3,000 docuseries and features. It costs $50.88 for an annual subscription.

Emily Rella

Written By

Entrepreneur Staff

Emily Rella is a news writer at Entrepreneur.com. Previously, she was an editor at Verizon Media, covering entertainment, pop culture, lifestyle, entrepreneuership and business. She is a 2015 graduate of Boston College and a Ridgefield, CT native.

