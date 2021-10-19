Subscribe to Entrepreneur for $5
Subscribe

Why More Entrepreneurs Should Join the Great Resignation and Reclaim Their Mental Sanity

Make a decision now that saves you from a lifetime of regret, bitterness and missed opportunity. 

By
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

There's a movement happening called the Great Resignation. A wave of individuals is deciding that they'd rather quit instead of going back to jobs that don't fulfill them. These employees, from all sectors, are tired of spending their forty-plus hours every week doing something that doesn't bring them joy or help them move closer to accomplishing their life goals.

While this movement has mainly been in the career space, more entrepreneurs should be paying attention to what's happening, and consider joining the Great Resignation movement. Career professionals are having honest conversations about how they want to spend their time; there's an opportunity for entrepreneurs to have the same conversations.

Continue reading this article -- and everything on Entrepreneur!

Become a member to get unlimited access and support the voices you want to hear more from. Get full access to Entrepreneur for just $5!

3 months free with code ZENDESK

Presented by zendesk

3 months free with code ZENDESK

More About Personal Development

Success Strategies

Your Brain Doesn't Want You to Succeed, But 'Healed Hustle' Can Get You Unstuck

Gaby Abrams

Gaby Abrams

Success Strategies

What Is Your Entrepreneurial Superpower?

Nicole Bernard

Nicole Bernard

Success Strategies

Stop Doing the Bare Minimum and Become an Expert to See Real Results

Krista Mashore

Krista Mashore

Read More

Latest on Entrepreneur

Cloud Technology

Consolidate Your Cloud Platforms into One with Treasure Cloud

Entrepreneur Store
News and Trends

Amazon Accused of Lying to Congress

Entrepreneur Staff
News and Trends

Southwest Pilots' Union Seeks Delay on Vaccine Mandate

Entrepreneur Staff
Read More