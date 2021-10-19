Why More Entrepreneurs Should Join the Great Resignation and Reclaim Their Mental Sanity

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

There's a movement happening called the Great Resignation. A wave of individuals is deciding that they'd rather quit instead of going back to jobs that don't fulfill them. These employees, from all sectors, are tired of spending their forty-plus hours every week doing something that doesn't bring them joy or help them move closer to accomplishing their life goals.

While this movement has mainly been in the career space, more entrepreneurs should be paying attention to what's happening, and consider joining the Great Resignation movement. Career professionals are having honest conversations about how they want to spend their time; there's an opportunity for entrepreneurs to have the same conversations.