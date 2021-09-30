The IMSS signs an agreement with Uber, Rappi and other digital platforms

A way to support the freelancer? E l Mexican Institute of Social Security (IMSS) partnered with the digital platforms for passenger transport services and food distribution Beat, DiDi, Rappi, and Uber with the aim of disseminating and promoting the participation of drivers and delivery drivers in the Pilot Test for the voluntary incorporation into the Mandatory Regime of the Social Security of independent workers.

Cortesía del IMSS

Under the scheme of the Pilot Test, users, drivers and distributors will have access to the five insurances of the Mandatory Social Security Regime:

Diseases and Maternity

Work risks

Disability and life

Retirement

Unemployment in Old Age and Old Age

Nurseries and Social Benefits.

Likewise, they may register their legal beneficiaries, such as spouses, parents and children.

This agreement is the beginning of a relationship that has been maintained during the COVID-19 pandemic, which establishes the bases of collaboration between the IMSS and digital platforms, in order to disseminate and promote among distributors and drivers, the voluntary incorporation to the IMSS Mandatory Social Security Regime, explained Zoé Robledo, general director of the Mexican Institute of Social Security.

For her part, Isabel Davara, General Secretary of the Internet MX Association (AIMX), commented: “We have seen how digital platforms have been a source of profit generation for the families of thousands of independent workers, drivers and delivery people, who They value their flexibility and autonomy and that they have found opportunities in the context of a global pandemic with enormous economic and social impact for all communities in the world. The way in which we started this relationship of collaboration and communication is very positive and a step in the right direction ”.

Norma Gabriela López Castañeda, Director of Incorporation and Collection of the IMSS, invited the signatory platforms to actively disseminate among their drivers and delivery users that, from a contribution of less than 40 pesos a day, they and their beneficiaries can enjoy all the social security privileges, including retirement savings.

López Castañeda explained that both the independent worker who participates in the Test and the members of their family nucleus will have full social security protection, which will allow them to access medical, hospital and medicine services.

These agreements represent the beginning of a collaboration between the IMSS and digital platforms to bring a flexible social security mechanism closer to people who are self-employed through technological applications.

Representatives of the signatory platforms highlighted the advantages of mobility, shipping or food delivery schemes, for the benefit of those who use them and the Mexican economy as a whole.