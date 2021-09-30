Full access to Entrepreneur for $5
The Squid Game: the phone number shown in the series is real

Apparently one person has received four thousand calls a day due to the series.

By
This article was translated from our Spanish edition.

Apparently many people thought to find out what happened if you dialed the phone number that appears on the card received by the main character, Seong Gi-hun, from the series " The Squid Game ."

And what happens when we dial? Indeed, the number is real and belongs to a man who lives in Gyeonggi Province, South Korea, according to the South China Morning Post .

According to the news portal, this person stated that he has received up to four thousand calls a day and even in the early hours of the morning, and that at first he had no idea what it was about, but that the same people who called him told him that her number appeared on the popular Netflix series.

The man said that even his wife has suffered the consequences since she has the same number, but with the last digit different.

Why don't you just give up the phone line?

According to the report, the man cannot change his phone number so easily, since he has used it for 10 years and is linked to his business. Apparently, the production company is in negotiations with this person to solve the problem.

On the other hand, while this is happening, a South Korean presidential candidate offered 100 million won ($ 85,000) to buy the phone number.

Netflix vía YouTube

