Charge Your Apple Watch Anywhere with This Portable Charger

The average American spends between five and six hours looking at their phone every day. Many people have tried to cut down on screen time and streamline their productivity by investing in smartwatches that allow them to better screen notifications. Still, busy people, and especially entrepreneurs, may find themselves constantly looking at their smartwatches and burning power like mad.

Go Gadgets

When your Apple Watch dies, it's a real pain because you've gotten into the habit of using it as a de facto substitute for your phone. It can throw your whole day out of whack. That's why you shouldn't let your Apple Watch die in the first place. With the Apple Watch Wireless Charger Keychain, you never will. It's on sale now for just $19.99 (reg. $49).

This sleek, elegant charger fits on your keychain and allows you to minimize the charger bulk you carry with you every day. No longer will you need a charging cable and electronic system to charge your Apple Watch. Instead, you can just place the watch on this portable magnetic charger.

Using it is easy. Just remove your Apple Watch and place it on the charger. The strong magnetic absorption allows you to adjust the angle of your watch easily without breaking the charge. Four LED lights indicate the charging status, so if you're in a hurry, you can quickly see how much power you've gotten back to your Apple Watch. The charger has a 950mAh lithium-ion battery capacity and works with every series of Apple Watch.

When you're done charging, either return the charger to your keychain or stick it in your pocket for later. It's roughly the size of a car key fob, so it won't bother you when you're commuting, running errands, or even at the gym.

Charge your Apple Watch a smarter way. Right now, you can get the Apple Watch Wireless Charger Keychain for 59 percent off $49 at just $19.99. You can also get a two-pack for 60 percent off $99 at just $38.99, or a four-pack for 61 percent off $199 at just $76.99.

Prices are subject to change.