Tec de Monterrey presents an entrepreneurship program open to all public

The Eugenio Garza Lagüera Entrepreneurship Institute of Tec de Monterrey presented its call for TecLean Explora and TecLean Launch, two programs that seek to bring the business ideas of Mexicans interested in developing them to their maximum potential.

Depositphotos.com

These programs work in different ways, depending on the stage in which the projects are.

“We created these programs with the conviction that the university is one of the main promoters of regional socio-economic development, due to its ability to increase international competitiveness based on entrepreneurship, innovation and technological development with social and environmental responsibility, which is a priority issue in the current strategy of Tecnológico de Monterrey ”, explains Luis Roldán, CDMX region director of the Eugenio Garza Lagüera Entrepreneurship Institute.

TecLean Launch is a program aimed at entrepreneurs who have a prototype or first version of the product and are looking to generate their first sales. They will have access to mentoring based on agile development of the product and customer service, sales, validation and development of the business model and configuration of the work team.

To apply for projects, ideas or obtain more information, you can consult the official TecLean Launch website .

For its part, TecLean Explora is the initial accelerated incubation program that seeks to strengthen the development and growth of ideas and high impact projects of students, EXATEC, academics, researchers and anyone interested in increasing their skills to achieve position their innovative projects of the hand of expert mentors, who will advise them on the creation of adequate and functional business models for each one of them. The registration deadline for this program is next October 17, and it can be done in this league .

Both events are open to anyone interested in developing their ideas or concepts in a professional entrepreneurship environment.