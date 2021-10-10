Gaming Can be a Great Way for Entrepreneurs to Blow Off Steam

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

As entrepreneurs, we need to find ways to productively blow off steam from time to time. But we're also efficient multitaskers, so whenever we can, we use that time to also empower our brains. Well, fortunately, there's some indication that gaming actually has cognitive and brain-related benefits. So, if you want to game after work, go ahead! Science is behind you.

JESHOOTS.COM/Unsplash

But if you're playing PlayStation, you can't really get into the game unless you're all the way in. That means opting for PlayStation Plus. You can get a three-year subscription for just $119.99 (reg. $179) with code PLAYSTATION2021.

Once upon a time, you could play your favorite games with a few friends in your bedroom. These days, it's tough to get the gang over for some Call of Duty, so you have to turn to the next best place: the internet. With PlayStation Plus, you can connect to a massive online community of gamers to go way beyond what you could with your friends. Compete in classics like Star Wars: Battlefront and Uncharted, as well as more recent phenomenons like Fortnite.

But really, online gaming is just scratching the surface. PlayStation Plus also gives you access to 2 free games each month, exclusive discounts and deals, and cloud storage to let you upload saved games and character profiles. Between those exclusive discounts and free games, the membership really pays for itself.

PlayStation Plus has earned 4.8 stars on Amazon for good reason. It's the elite way to play your PlayStation. With this deal, you can get three stackable one-year subscriptions to PlayStation Plus, giving you a total of three years of gaming for one prepaid price. Plus, you'll also earn a $20 store credit to use however you'd like. For a limited time, grab the PlayStation Plus: 3-Yr Subscription Stackable Code Bundle for just $119.99 when you use promo code PLAYSTATION2021.

Prices are subject to change.