Latest Twist: Brian Laundrie Flew Home for a Few Days Before Gabby Petito Was Murdered

In a text sent to The New York Post, Brian Laundrie's family lawyer Steven Bertolino detailed an August 17 trip home Laundrie made in the midst of his fatal road trip with 22-year-old Gabby Petito. Bertolino wrote: “Brian flew home to obtain some items and empty and close the storage unit to save money as [he and Petito] contemplated extending the road trip.” He continued, “To my knowledge, Brian and Gabby paid for the flights, as they were sharing expenses.”

In the timeline of events, this August 17 return to Florida to get unnamed supplies came just days after his August 12 fight with Gabby Petito in Utah, which required police intervention. Laundrie returned to Salt Lake City on August 23 to rejoin Petito.

Four days later, on August 27, Laundrie and Petito ate at the Merry Piglet restaurant in Jackson Hole, Wyo., where witnesses said Laundrie got into an argument with staff members. That was the last day Petito was seen alive. Laundrie returned to Florida on September 1 in Petito's van and went camping with his family until September 7, according to Laundrie's family lawyer. He has since disappeared.

A manhunt for Laundrie commenced on September 23 when federal authorities issued an arrest warrant after he allegedly used Petito's bank card to purchase “things of value aggregating to $1,000 or more.” The manhunt has garnered worldwide attention, with reality TV star Dog the Bounty Hunter joining in the search.