Rock songs to work hard all week

Do you need a boost for the tough day ahead? This song list will keep you energized.

This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process. This article was updated on October 16, 2021

Can you imagine a work day without music? We do not. That is why we created the Entrepreneur Spotify channel, where week after week we create song lists to accompany you on your workday.

Depositphotos.com

There are times when you need to focus ; others, you require an injection of energy, and still others, it would be good for you to relax a little ... For those days of hard work in which you need to stay awake and with the best attitude , nothing better than a good dose of rock. Do you agree?

We share with you our selection of melodies to move your hair (or maybe just your foot) while you're at the office. Suggestions welcome!

Follow us on Spotify as entrepreneur_mexico .

