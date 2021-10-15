Better Sleep Begins When You Stop Snoring

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Entrepreneurs are notorious for getting bad sleep. Maybe it's the stress of being in charge or putting all of your money into your company. For many people, however, it's that they just can't stop snoring. Or their partner won't stop snoring.

Snoring happens when your airway is obstructed, so not only is that sound annoying, but it's indicative of problems breathing that can lead to restless, interrupted sleep. Whether it's you or a partner who has difficulty with snoring, it's time to put the problem to bed. The Snore Circle Anti-Snoring Sleep Aid Muscle Stimulator can help. It's on sale for just $68.95 (reg. $119).

Snore Circle has earned rave reviews from writers across the web. WAREABLE says, "The Snore Circle might be the cure to your snoring nightmares." Trend Hunter adds, "Those looking for a snoring solution will find the Snore Circle to be one of the more advanced options out there when it comes to eliminating night time annoyance."

This innovative muscle stimulator sits comfortably under your chin while you sleep while sensors inside the device get to work detecting and collecting snoring data. As it identifies the snoring sound, the device kicks on to emit 10-60Hz mixture micro impulses, guiding the muscle around your throat to tighten and open up the airway to facilitate breathing. When the snoring stops, you can drift off into a deeper, more comfortable sleep.

The medical-grade device is safe to use and doesn't cause skin irritation, the company says. It includes accurate snoring recognition and a strong anti-interference ability, they say.

