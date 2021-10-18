iStock Offers a Free Online Video Editor With Loads of Features

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

The numbers are unequivocal. Businesses that aren't taking advantage of video when marketing their wares are missing out. More than 60 percent of marketers report video is driving more ad clicks on Facebook than images, text or anything else. On Instagram, ads elicit three times the engagement of a sponsored image. Even organic videos get almost 40 percent more engagement than the average photo.

People do business with companies they know and trust — and with each passing year, video becomes the overwhelming platform for engaging that audience, building that bond and generating those sales.

Of course, knowing something and doing something about it can often be very different things. While many businesses know video is now king, finding the time, money and other resources to fuel video marketing campaigns can often be a daunting task.

If you hire out, video creation gets pricey fast, with videos ranging anywhere from $1,200 up to $50,000 and beyond. Alternatively, keeping video production in-house usually means buying apps, paying someone to shoot the video then funding the often lengthy editing process.

If video is a must, then both paths can get cost-prohibitive quickly, especially for small startups. Now, providers like iStock are addressing that need, offering a video editor tool that streamlines the entire video creation process into a much easier, much more affordable option for video-hungry companies.

iStock’s new video editor can help users cut video like a pro.

You may have heard the name iStock before, but you almost certainly know iStock's parent company, Getty Images, one of the world's largest editorial and stock image companies. iStock's new video editor brings together all the functionality of a top-flight editor with Getty's resources into a tidy video suite for cost-conscious entrepreneurs and managers.

Perhaps the most eye-catching selling point of the iStock Video Editor is that using it is completely free. All users have to do is load in their videos, images, fonts, music and more, then use all of the editor's formidable tools to piece together a professional-grade video. It's that easy. Whether the video is destined for platforms like YouTube, Facebook or Instagram, or if it's being distributed via other outlets, iStock Video Editor offers literally thousands of ready-to-use templates to make production simple.

From marketing and promotional videos to videos for social channels, to event ads, product and explainer videos and more, iStock can export that video in just the format you need.

iStock subscriptions offer millions of video and image options.

Shooting video, snapping photos and having royalty-free music available to help construct a video is tough enough on its own, so iStock also makes it easy to access thousands, even millions of iStock visuals to add to your project.

By adding on a Premium Plus Video subscription, creators can download all the elements they need — from video clips to illustrations to vector graphics — to finish up a polished, ready-to-share video. Their stockpile of clips is extensive, including exclusive, high production value shots like aerial clips, time-lapse videos, looped backgrounds and all kinds of film quality additions to instantly elevate any video creation.

But whether or not businesses go for iStock's extensive catalog of archive footage, users can still try iStock's online video editor for FREE today! Take this nimble editor for a spin for your marketing department's next project.