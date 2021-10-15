Subscribe to Entrepreneur for $5
Popeyes' New Collaboration With Megan Thee Stallion Just Broke the Internet

Hottie Sauce is hitting Popeyes stores on October 19.

By

Real hot girl chicken!

Scott Olson | Getty Images

The iconic chicken chain has teamed up with Grammy Award-winning rapper and social media icon Megan Thee Stallion for a full roll out that includes new menu items, merch and in Meg’s case, a new business opp!

Social media popped off on Thursday when Popeyes announced that it would be dropping the singer’s Hottie Sauce, a sweet yet spicy condiment made with honey, cider vinegar and Aleppo pepper.

The sauce will be offered as a dipping option for the chain’s new Nuggets as well as a topping for the famous Popeyes Chicken Sandwich, which nearly shut down the internet two summers ago upon its debut.

This collaboration will mark the first time Popeyes has ever offered any variation to the sandwich.

“I’ve always been a fan of the Popeyes brand and I’m thrilled to have the opportunity to join the brand and help create the new Megan Thee Stallion Hottie Sauce for their line-up,” Megan said in a statement.

Naturally, her fans went absolutely wild, already lamenting the long lines and crowded stores.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

"Say a prayer for the Popeyes workers tonight," one fan joked, with others calling the new partnership "legendary" and joking that they're "already in line at the drive-thru."

Megan herself also said she was excited for fans to try the new sauce because it's "actually good."

The rapper and the chicken chain will also drop new merch tied to the collection, the first of the three collections (appropriately titled Thee Heat) dropping on October 19.

The partnership also celebrates Thee Stallion becoming a franchise owner of the store and the decision for Megan and Popeyes to make a six-figure donation to Houston Random Acts of Kindness.

"I asked if [Popeyes] could partner with me to make a donation to a non profit organization in Houston called Houston Random Acts of kindness and they did it with no hesitation," Thee Stallion said to fans on social media.

Hottie Sauce will be available starting October 19 at participating Popeyes locations.

