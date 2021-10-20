If SMS Marketing Is the Future Then Now's the Time to Start

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

The business world is always innovating and over the past couple of years, SMS marketing has become an explosive growth channel. Today, 64 percent of consumers think businesses should contact them through text. That illustrates a change in the marketplace and one that entrepreneurs should be ready to take advantage of.

Gnymble

If you're ready to give SMS marketing a shot, a Gnymble SMS Marketing Starter Plan is on sale today for 82 percent off.

You may know plenty about social media and email marketing, but SMS is a little different. That's why Gnymble gives you an easy-to-use platform to streamline all of your business texts. With a shared inbox that all team members can access from any device and an actionable dashboard that gives you the ability to hide, snooze, tag, and message directly, you can keep all of your business texts in a single location, allowing you to have real texts with customers that come from humans, not bots. This way, you'll ideally build better relationships with your customers and better communicate with your team members.

To help you streamline operations, Gnymble gives you templates that are easily personalized with merge fields, so you can standardize the way your company interacts with customers. Plus, with broadcast messages, you can send messages to many people at once and receive individual responses. If you need to stay in contact outside of business hours, you can also set up auto-replies. For greater segmentation, you can give departments and individuals within your organization their own phone numbers to give customers an even more personalized experience.

With a Gnymble SMS Marketing Starter Plan, you'll get support for three users per line, unlimited inbound messages, and 3,000 outbound messages per month. Get your SMS marketing plan off the ground today when you get a one-year subscription to Gynmble for just $99.99 ($588).

