McDonald's in the United States is willing to pay $ 21 an hour for staff shortages

In April this year, a McDonald's branch apologized for the lack of workers at its establishment. A sign posted via a TikTok video read “We're short staffed. Please be patient with the staff who did show up. Nobody wants to work anymore ”.

William Enrico Jr Quijano vía Unsplash

However, now an image has come to light where another branch of the fast food restaurant offers to pay 21 dollars (425 Mexican pesos (MXN) approximately) per hour to those who apply for the job and are hired. Everything seems to indicate that this is the consequence of a crisis due to lack of labor that various industries in the United States (EU) are facing.

The fast food chain had previously announced a salary increase for its employees in the US, with the aim of increasing hiring and retaining workers. McDonald's has pledged to raise the salary of more than 36,500 employees by an average of 10 percent.

Until then, salaries for the general team were 12 dollars (243 MXN), and between 16 and 18 dollars (324 and 364 MXN) for supervisors, according to information from The Wall Street Journal .

What's going on?

According to CNN reports, some of the Republican legislators blame the lack of workforce on the increase in unemployment benefits in the North American country, while their opponents propose a wage increase.

According to the BBC , workers are not willing to return for some other reasons, including fear of contagion from COVID-19, a desire for greater work flexibility and others.

Among the businesses that have been affected by this shortage of workers are restaurants, retail chains, supermarkets, hotels, and the leisure industry.