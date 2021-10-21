Subscribe to Entrepreneur for $5
Subscribe

FDA Approves 'Combination' Vaccines for Booster Placement

This step will make it easier for US citizens to apply reinforcements.

By
This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

Pfizer 's booster vaccination campaign began last month, now the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) decided that it is time to extend it to Johnson & Johnson and Moderna vaccines as well. People who have received any of these vaccines will be able to receive the boosters soon.

Depositphotos.com

Before starting, a conversation will be held between a panel of experts to see what the final recommendations are. There was already a board of scientists that last week recommended starting the application of boosters to certain groups of the Moderna vaccine and to those over 18 years of age the J&J.

Allowing the combination of vaccines, that is, giving yourself a booster of a different brand than the vaccine that you initially received will facilitate this process. It will also be beneficial for those people who had very strong side effects of a specific biological. They claim that scientists have tried different combinations and found no reasons why it shouldn't be allowed.

The people who will be eligible for La Moderna are those who are most at risk of contracting or suffering serious consequences from the disease: the elderly, people with medical conditions, or people who are constantly exposed by their work or life situation. While the reinforcement of the J&J should be put on by all those who originally wore the same.

More About Vaccines

Vaccines

What do I do if my Covid-19 vaccination certificate does not arrive or is not up-to-date with my second dose?

Entrepreneur en Español
Vaccines

Judge orders all minors between 12 and 17 to be vaccinated

Surya Palacios

Surya Palacios

USA

The United States will reopen its borders to non-essential travel in November

Entrepreneur en Español
Read More

Latest on Entrepreneur

News and Trends

Elon Musk Posts Sexual Bitcoin Meme and Sends Twitter Into a Frenzy

Emily Rella

Emily Rella

Ecommerce

4 Simple, Proven Ways to Improve Your Customers' Ecommerce Experience

Lucas Miller

Lucas Miller

Elon Musk

What did Elon Musk say to Marcelo Ebrard? The Mexican foreign minister received a call from the CEO of Tesla

Entrepreneur en Español
Read More