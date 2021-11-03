Turn Your Photography Hobby into a Career

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

You may think photography is just a hobby, but there are tons of things you can do with photography expertise. From running your own business taking portraits and event photos to providing imagery for businesses looking to improve their marketing campaigns, photography is far more than just a hobby. That is, if you're good at it. You may have the basic skills down, but The Complete 2022 Photography Master Class Bundle will teach you how to turn that hobby into a side hustle or fully-fledged career. Right now, you can get it for our Pre-Black Friday Sale when you use promo code SAVE15NOV.

This nine-course (rated as high as 4.8/5 stars) bundle covers a wide range of topics to help you learn how to become a better, more in-demand photographer. You'll learn camera basics that will help you fully understand the capabilities of your phone's camera and discover professional photography techniques that can be applied to mobile and iPhone photography. Then, you'll transition to the real cameras.

In the two-part "Become a Better Photographer" course, you'll explore the camera settings of DSLRs and better understand how to get sharp images. You'll learn how light and composition work and explore opportunities to take great photos outdoors, of landscapes, and portraits. From there, you'll delve into more advanced topics, understanding the difference between exposure modes and aperture. You'll learn when and how to use exposure compensation and discover the full advantages of using a manual exposure mode.

After you've gotten familiar with some of the best professional techniques, you'll delve into a few more specific courses. With courses on wedding photography, natural light photography, portraiture, and more, you'll discover how to succeed in a variety of styles.

