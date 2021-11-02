Burger King and Robinhood Team Up to Give Away More Than 2 Million Cryptocurrency Coins

For customers across the country, their next meal could be their entry into the space.

In an unlikely partnership between the fast-food giant and investment platform , the two companies have teamed up to host a cryptocurrency giveaway. From now until November 21 or while supplies last, each participant has a chance to win one cryptocurrency coin from a pool of 20 Bitcoin, 200 Ethereum and 2 million Dogecoin. Though the majority of people will win Dogecoin, about one in every 100,000 will win a Bitcoin and approximately one in every 10,000 will win an ether.

"As a brand, we are always looking for ways to reward our most loyal guests with exclusive offers that are exciting, unique, and culturally relevant. Cryptocurrency (crypto) has been a hot topic of conversation recently, but we know it can be difficult to understand," Burger King wrote on its website. "That’s why we wanted to bring crypto to our guests in a way that was accessible and digestible (literally and figuratively) — through our food."

According to the promotion's official rules, participants must first sign up for Burger King's Royal Perks program, at which point they will receive a prize code that can be used for a qualifying pre-tax purchase of $5 or more at a participating Burger King location, either online or in the store. From there, participants can claim their cryptocurrency prize through the Robinhood app.

The giveaway is open to customers who are 18 years or older and who live in the U.S. As the prizes are redeemed, the odds of winning the different cryptocurrencies will change.

But don't assume you can start plunking down for value meals with digital dollars just yet. Even though the move is an undeniable cryptocurrency endorsement from Burger King, the company noted in its statement that, "We’re excited to offer guests a side of crypto in this promotion, but don’t have any news on whether we will be accepting crypto as payment in the future."

