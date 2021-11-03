Elon Musk becomes the richest person to ever walk on the planet (probably)

The fortune of the co-founder of Tesla and SpaceX , Elon Musk , reached 307,000 million this week, making the tycoon the world's first billionaire.

Bloomberg | Getty Images

According to Forbes , Musk's fortune was valued at $ 190.5 billion at the beginning of October. However, last month SpaceX became thesecond most valuable private company in the world, reaching a valuation of $ 100 billion.

Then the car rental company Hertz announced the purchase of 100,000 Tesla cars, earning Musk $ 36.2 billion.

In October the financial multinational Morgan Stanley predicted that Musk would become the world's first billionaire. It should be remembered that the word "billionaire" in Spanish refers to different amounts to the word " billionaire " in English. "One billion" is one billion , while one billion in Spanish is one million million.

"The richest person who has ever walked the planet"

As a result of this gain, Forbes called Musk "probably the richest person who has ever walked the planet."

In fact, as reported by Business Insider , the CEO of Tesla is now worth three times more than the investment wizard Warren Buffett, because according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index , the fortune of the CEO of Berkshire Hathaway is worth "just" 104 billion Dollars.

What's more, Elon Musk's wealth in the index is higher than the gross domestic product of his home country of South Africa, which totaled $ 301.9 billion last year according to World Bank data.

Musk is now about $ 142 billion richer than the world's second most powerful man: Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, whose net worth is $ 193 billion.