Subscribe to Entrepreneur for $5
Subscribe

Meet the Elite Team of Superforecasters Who Have Turned Future-Gazing Into a Science

You just might learn a thing or two about how to look into your own crystal ball.

By
This story appears in the December 2021 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

Before January 1, 2022, will the United States Olympic Committee announce that it is boycotting the 2022 Olympics?

Nicolás Ortega

I am in a virtual workshop that will test my abilities to forecast the future, and I have 10 seconds to answer. I’m scanning my brain. (Simone Biles, not relevant. Moscow, 1980, yes. Uyghurs?) But time’s up. I guess 20 percent. Then it’s on to the next questions: What is the probability the U.S. will regulate cryptocurrencies on the stock market by January 2023? Will China attempt to take Taiwan over the next five years? How big is the surface area of the Mediterranean Sea in square kilometers?

Continue Reading With an Entrepreneur Subscription Now 40% Off—Use Code SAVE40

Become a member to get unlimited access and support the voices you want to hear more from. Subscribe to Entrepreneur for just $49/year $29/year.

Not ready for an annual subscription?
Get 3 months free with code ZENDESK

Presented by zendesk

Not ready for an annual subscription? Get 3 months free with code ZENDESK

More About The Future of Work

ent-o Insider

5 Things the Future Holds, According to the World's Most Elite Superforecasters

Liz Brody

The Future of Work

Why Small Businesses Struggling to Hire New Employees Should Embrace Gig Workers

Tim Hentschel

Tim Hentschel

ent-o Insider

'I'll Quit If They Make Me Go Back': The Real Stakes of the 'Future of Work' Debate

Read More

Latest on Entrepreneur

ent-o Insider

Why Jim Cramer Thinks Small Business Owners Can Do More Hiring Than Firing In 2022

Jason Feifer

Jason Feifer

ent-o Insider

Your Top 4 Questions About 2022, Answered By the World's Top Superforecasters

Adam Soccolich

Adam Soccolich

ent-o Insider

5 Things the Future Holds, According to the World's Most Elite Superforecasters

Liz Brody

Read More