Learn How Much More Microsoft Office Can Do

Start your path to becoming an expert in Microsoft Office.

By
Everybody at least knows about Microsoft Office. It's the most ubiquitous software in the modern workforce and the closest thing to a prerequisite for working in the modern economy that exists. But how well do you really know it? Do you understand how Microsoft programs can help you scale your business? Do you understand how Microsoft mastery can help you make your working life a lot easier?

In The Complete 2022 Microsoft Office Master Class Bundle, you'll gain an expert-level appreciation of Microsoft and its many tools. This massive 14-course bundle is taught by Stream Skill, an online education organization that has helped more than 600,000 students become experts in Microsoft Office over the past decade.

While this bundle gives you courses in common programs like Word, PowerPoint, Outlook, and Excel, it also goes far beyond these most popular tools. You'll also take deep dives into Access, OneNote, Teams, and SharePoint to gain a complete appreciation for the true extent of Office.

You'll also go deep into Excel, understanding advanced charting and graphing, discovering how to use detailed formatting tools, creating visualizations, and much more. You'll explore Excel Macros and automation using VBA, discovering ways to vastly cut down the amount of time it takes you to do repetitive tasks, no matter how unique they are. You'll also gain an advanced knowledge of Microsoft Access for when your data outgrows your spreadsheets. With this training, you'll learn how to set up a database, how tables work, how to create forms, and how to run simple queries to manage data more efficiently than ever.

Discover just how much more you can get out of Microsoft Office. Right now, you can get The Complete 2022 Microsoft Office Master Class Bundle for just $75 (reg. $1,268) for a limited time.

