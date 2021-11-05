Subscribe to Entrepreneur for $5
Subscribe

Tiny House in Wealthy Boston Suburb Sells for $315,000

Would you pay that much for a 250-square-foot abode?

By

NEWTON, Mass. (AP) — A tiny home in a wealthy Boston suburb has sold after about a month on the market, albeit for far less than the original asking price of almost $450,000.

Barry Chin/The Boston Globe via AP

The roughly 250-square-foot (23-square-meter) home in Newton sold on Monday for $315,000, according to Coldwell Banker Realty's Hans Brings Results agency.

The home, on a 0.06-acre lot (0.02 hectares), went on the market in late September.

The house built in 1970 is described as an “adorable tiny studio home ... featuring completely open living space," with a loft and “ready to finish basement," and recent renovations including a new bathroom and electrical upgrades.

Several unusual homes in the Boston area's hot real estate market have sold for high prices in the past several months. Boston's famous 10-foot-wide Skinny House sold in September for $1.25 million, and a home gutted by fire in Melrose sold for nearly $400,000.

More About Real Estate

Future of Entrepreneurship

Accessibility (or Lack Thereof) in Today's Housing Market

Mike Peregrina

Mike Peregrina

Leadership

4 Ways to Disrupt the Commercial Real-Estate Market

Robert Finlay

Robert Finlay

Real Estate

Zillow to Stop Buying New Homes for the Rest of the Year as It Struggles to Manage Backlog in Renovations

The Epoch Times

The Epoch Times

Read More

Latest on Entrepreneur

Millionaires In Space

'It's not the decision we wanted,' says Jeff Bezos, losing his mind to prevent NASA from going to the Moon with SpaceX

Entrepreneur en Español
Growth Strategies

This 5,000-Year-Old Chinese Board Game Can Help Your Business Make Millions

Roman Kumar Vyas

Roman Kumar Vyas

Social networks

LinkedIn Top Voices Sustainability: These are the most influential voices on green issues

LinkedIn MX

Read More