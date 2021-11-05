Starbucks workers denounce the chain for harassment and threats to prevent them from creating a union

Right now, many companies in the United States are competing for staff, in the midst of a crisis over a labor shortage . Despite this, the Starbucks coffee chain is not afraid to face a legal lawsuit with its workers, who denounced the company for harassment, threats and intimidation, in order to prevent them from forming a union.

Depositphotos / SBWorkersUnited vía Twitter

On November 4, the Workers United union filed a complaint against Starbucks in a Buffalo court. The documents, cited by Efe agency , represent the complaints of 128 workers from three stores of the chain in said city, located north of New York, who are trying to create what would be the first union of this large company with a global presence, which it has boycotted all such initiatives so far.

The complainants point out that in August 2021 the chain started a “campaign of threats, intimidation and surveillance” against the group of employees. The strategy would have been a "response to the efforts of fellow Buffalo to organize a union,"

The Buffalo group of employees created a Twitter account reaffirming the accusations against Starbucks for harassment. They also invite other colleagues to join the movement and share their experiences, post updates and even have a logo: a black fist raising one of the iconic glasses of the famous coffee shops.

Siren says: "Don't listen to Starbucks' union-busting siren song - stay strong and vote yes!" pic.twitter.com/vLtvkgNaOg - SBWorkersUnited (@SBWorkersUnited) November 2, 2021

Next week, the 128 Buffalo workers who proceeded against Starbucks will begin an online vote to decide whether or not to organize under a union.

How did the problem start for the Starbucks union?

Last August, employees applied to join the National Labor Relations Board ( NLRB ), a body that authorizes the formation of union bodies.

In an attempt to thwart the initiative, Starbucks argued before the Board that the vote should include all employees at its twenty Buffalo locations, and not just those at the three coffee shops that launched the original proposal.

Happy Election Day Buffalo! There's only one mayoral candidate who's had our back from day one! pic.twitter.com/QLUuYXaALt - SBWorkersUnited (@SBWorkersUnited) November 2, 2021

After more than two months of debate, the NLRB finally gave its verdict on October 29: it guaranteed the right of workers to create a union in the three locations that requested it .

Despite actions taken by members of its staff, Starbucks has publicly responded that it does not approve of the creation of a union .

“We work together and collaborate, this is how we solve problems, this is how we evolve, this is how we serve our customers, as partners. That is why we disagree (with the idea of a union), but we are looking for options and we are going to do what we have always done, serve our partners , "Kevin Johnson, Starbucks CEO, told CNBC on October 29. .