Why You Should Look Into Luxury Niches and Micro-Influencer Marketing

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Targeting a niche of clients is the first step in building a strong digital brand for your design business. Unique luxury niches such as yachting and private aviation interior design can level up your brand and raise yourself to the status of micro-influencer.

But what are the challenges of these niches? And why is it worth taking a closer look at the opportunities and benefits of micro-influencer marketing?

An overview of the luxury interior design niche

An interior design niche is an area of specialty and expertise. If you offer niche interior design services, it means that you know how to offer the most value to your targeted clients by designing interiors that fit their lifestyles. Being highly specialized in designing luxury yacht or private jets interior spaces means your clientele is part of the small group belonging to the 1% of high-net-worth individuals.

By targeting the niches of yachting and private aviation, you set yourself apart from the crowd with mastery in overcoming interior challenges in these domains. Think about confined spaces, strict regulations, extreme requests and the need for research, innovation and experimentation.

The key is understanding the client’s experience — while a yacht is a holiday home, a private jet is a business tool. Accommodating extreme requests from clients can also represent a challenge in designing the interior of a luxury yacht. Adding spas, cinemas and all sorts of entertainment gadgets require extensive knowledge and research.

Related: Costly Mistakes to Avoid When Pricing for a Luxury Design Startup

Targeting a niche market: benefits and opportunities

There are multiple benefits of targeting a niche. First of all, it sets you apart from the competition and establishes you as an expert in the field. By being extremely specialized, you can ask for higher rates for your service.

Fewer people in an audience means more chances to develop an authentic connection and valuable relationships with your clients. Marketing a niche is easier than marketing a larger audience and leads to greater brand loyalty. You have the opportunity to get a higher engagement and create a new product as per the customer's specifications.

Focusing on a niche of clients increases your visibility. Businesses with a unique product or service tend to stand out and get featured across different media. Just remember that it is more important to get in front of the right people, rather than a lot of people.

Related: The Rise Of Responsible Luxury

Why micro-influencer marketing is more effective

Being an interior micro-influencer creates opportunities for collaborations with companies who want to reach buyers in a specific niche market. In a workshop I conducted for the Pacific Design Center in Los Angeles, I explored the opportunities for an interior designer specialized in a niche with a built-in and highly engaged audience.

A micro-influencer is a more focused niche expert with a number of followers between 1,000 to 1,000,000. A smaller audience allows for increased accessibility, personal interactions and a better chance for connections to develop on a deeper level.

Many companies choose influencer marketing to reach niche audiences of buyers who trust the recommendation of an interior influencer rather than the opinion of a celebrity. It can be a more effective marketing strategy, as influencer marketing campaigns have a reputation and designer trust.

Connecting with the audience on a personal level and understanding pain points produces higher conversion rates. People value the recommendation of an expert in the field and trust his/her opinion.

For an interior micro-influencer, collaborating with a brand means becoming an active advocate that helps sell the products.

Related: How and Why Luxury Brands Should Embrace TikTok